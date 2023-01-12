Wayfair's "Fresh-Start Sale" is on.
If you're looking to refresh your bedroom, living room or kitchen space this year, Wayfair's latest sale may be just what you need to complete your vision.
Right now, get up to 30% off bedroom furniture, television stands and living room tables, up to 50% off cookware and bakeware and much more.
Bedroom
Lark Manor Elborough Manufactured Wood Armoire
AllModern Grady Solid Wood Nightstand
Price: $167 • 31% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $245.19
Briaroaks Queen Upholstered Platform 3 Piece Bedroom Set
Price: $449.99 • 43% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $799.99
Nadeau Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Price: $158.99 • 48% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $308
Red Barrel Studio Harney Solid Wood Bed
Price: $151.41 • 11% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $171.98
Andover Mills Alayna Daybed with Trundle
Price: $212.99 • 16% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $254.99
Ebern Designs Quakertown 21.3'' Wide Jewelry Armoire with Mirror
Price: $219.99 • 16% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $263.88
Living room
Darby Home Co Kneeland TV Stand for TVs up to 65" with Fireplace Included
Price: $329.99 • 60% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $835
Wade Logan Barkhamsted Coffee Table
Price: $237.99 • 51% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $495
Birch Lane Burlison 4 Legs Coffee Table
Price: $363 • 27% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $500
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Isakson Trestle Coffee Table with Storage
Price: $279.99 • 18% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $344.99
Millwood Pines Kelmscott 4 Legs Coffee Table with Storage
Price: $97.99 • 20% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $123.99
Gracie Oaks Haneline Lift Top 4 Legs Coffee Table with Storage
Price: $123.99 • 40% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $209.99
Zipcode Design Kohn TV Stand for TVs up to 65" with Fireplace Included
Price: $449.99 • 54% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $995
Kitchen
Viking Hammered Copper Clad 10 Piece Cookware Set
Price: $749.99 • 40% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $1250
Ariawave 34 Liter Air Fryer Oven
Price: $199.21 • 33% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $299.99
Circulon Bakeware Nonstick Set, 10-Piece
Price: $99.99 • 41% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $170
Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17 Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set
Price: $259.95 • 64% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $730
Cuisinart Professional Series 11 Pieces Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Price: $200 • 67% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $615
9.75" Deep Round Grill
Price: $129.95 • 31% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $190
All-Clad D3 Stainless 10 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Price: $699.99 • 39% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $1159.94
Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender
Price: $72.99 • 59% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $180
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Price: $259.99 • 13% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $299.99
Outdoor
Sol 72 Outdoor Laub Sand/Charcoal Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Price: $166.99 • 74% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $659
Endless Summer 24" H x 30" W Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit
Price: $190.99 • 36% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $299.99
Three Posts Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Price: $206.99 • 16% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $248.99
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round 4 - Person 40'' Long Dining Set
Price: $699.99 • 15% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $829.99
Highland Dunes Owensby Handmade Braided Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug in Tan
Price: $149.99 • 54% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $330