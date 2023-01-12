Wayfair's "Fresh-Start Sale" is on.

If you're looking to refresh your bedroom, living room or kitchen space this year, Wayfair's latest sale may be just what you need to complete your vision.

Right now, get up to 30% off bedroom furniture, television stands and living room tables, up to 50% off cookware and bakeware and much more.

Shop our picks below!

Bedroom

Wayfair Lark Manor Elborough Manufactured Wood Armoire Price: $207.99 • From: Wayfair Shop Now

Wayfair AllModern Grady Solid Wood Nightstand Price : $167 • 31% Savings Wayfair Original: $245.19 Shop Now

Wayfair Briaroaks Queen Upholstered Platform 3 Piece Bedroom Set Price : $449.99 • 43% Savings Wayfair Original: $799.99 Shop Now

Wayfair Nadeau Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand Price : $158.99 • 48% Savings Wayfair Original: $308 Shop Now

Wayfair Red Barrel Studio Harney Solid Wood Bed Price : $151.41 • 11% Savings Wayfair Original: $171.98 Shop Now

Wayfair Andover Mills Alayna Daybed with Trundle Price : $212.99 • 16% Savings Wayfair Original: $254.99 Shop Now

Wayfair Ebern Designs Quakertown 21.3'' Wide Jewelry Armoire with Mirror Price : $219.99 • 16% Savings Wayfair Original: $263.88 Shop Now

Living room

Wayfair Darby Home Co Kneeland TV Stand for TVs up to 65" with Fireplace Included Price : $329.99 • 60% Savings Wayfair Original: $835 Shop Now

Wayfair Wade Logan Barkhamsted Coffee Table Price : $237.99 • 51% Savings Wayfair Original: $495 Shop Now

Wayfair Birch Lane Burlison 4 Legs Coffee Table Price : $363 • 27% Savings Wayfair Original: $500 Shop Now

Wayfair Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Isakson Trestle Coffee Table with Storage Price : $279.99 • 18% Savings Wayfair Original: $344.99 Shop Now

Wayfair Millwood Pines Kelmscott 4 Legs Coffee Table with Storage Price : $97.99 • 20% Savings Wayfair Original: $123.99 Shop Now

Wayfair Gracie Oaks Haneline Lift Top 4 Legs Coffee Table with Storage Price : $123.99 • 40% Savings Wayfair Original: $209.99 Shop Now

Wayfair Zipcode Design Kohn TV Stand for TVs up to 65" with Fireplace Included Price : $449.99 • 54% Savings Wayfair Original: $995 Shop Now

Kitchen

Wayfair Viking Hammered Copper Clad 10 Piece Cookware Set Price : $749.99 • 40% Savings Wayfair Original: $1250 Shop Now

Wayfair Ariawave 34 Liter Air Fryer Oven Price : $199.21 • 33% Savings Wayfair Original: $299.99 Shop Now

Wayfair Circulon Bakeware Nonstick Set, 10-Piece Price : $99.99 • 41% Savings Wayfair Original: $170 Shop Now

Wayfair Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17 Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set Price : $259.95 • 64% Savings Wayfair Original: $730 Shop Now

Wayfair Cuisinart Professional Series 11 Pieces Stainless Steel Cookware Set Price : $200 • 67% Savings Wayfair Original: $615 Shop Now

Wayfair 9.75" Deep Round Grill Price : $129.95 • 31% Savings Wayfair Original: $190 Shop Now

Wayfair All-Clad D3 Stainless 10 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Price : $699.99 • 39% Savings Wayfair Original: $1159.94 Shop Now

Wayfair Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender Price : $72.99 • 59% Savings Wayfair Original: $180 Shop Now

Wayfair Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum Cleaner Price : $259.99 • 13% Savings Wayfair Original: $299.99 Shop Now

Outdoor

Wayfair Sol 72 Outdoor Laub Sand/Charcoal Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug Price : $166.99 • 74% Savings Wayfair Original: $659 Shop Now

Wayfair Endless Summer 24" H x 30" W Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Price : $190.99 • 36% Savings Wayfair Original: $299.99 Shop Now

Wayfair Three Posts Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Price : $206.99 • 16% Savings Wayfair Original: $248.99 Shop Now

Wayfair Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round 4 - Person 40'' Long Dining Set Price : $699.99 • 15% Savings Wayfair Original: $829.99 Shop Now

