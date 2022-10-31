Named an Oprah Favorite, Pride + Groom is a beauty line made for dogs with the best-ever signature scent to keep pups smelling fresh all day long. Shampoo set options include the Shedder to soothe and reduce shedding; the Non-Shedder to cleanse, hydrate and detangle; and the Sensitive One to cleanse, soothe and hydrate the coat and skin. Each set comes with a conditioner that detangles, moisturizes and adds long-lasting, head-to-tail shine. The Mane Tame Waterless Shampoo is a quick and surprisingly thorough way to extend the life of a groom or freshen up a coat that's been around the block a few times too many. The double-sided brush helps to maintain, detangle and refresh and the paw balm is formulated to address pet parts that are prone to dryness.