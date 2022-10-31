Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as Cozy Earth, Em John and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Cozy Earth: Waffle & Plush Towels and Bedding
GMA Deal: $20 to $419.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $839 Valid: 10/31/2022 to 11/13/2022
Elevate your bathroom to a dream spa with Cozy Earth waffle weave and plush bath towels. Step out of the shower into plush, luxe, ultra-absorbent fabric. Offered in neutral colors to complement any bathroom palette. This assortment features bedding, too.
Em John: Mini Leather Card Case
GMA Deal: $20 • 23% SavingsOriginal: $26 Valid: 10/31/2022 to 11/13/2022
Say goodbye to bulk. With room for up to six cards, this slim, chic, genuine leather case from Em John looks neat even at full capacity. Smartly designed to store both cards and folded bills, it's a colorful and compact way to carry just what you need. Choose from five colors.
Pride + Groom: Pet Grooming Products
GMA Deal: $13.30 to $36 • 30% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $60 Valid: 10/31/2022 to 11/13/2022
Named an Oprah Favorite, Pride + Groom is a beauty line made for dogs with the best-ever signature scent to keep pups smelling fresh all day long. Shampoo set options include the Shedder to soothe and reduce shedding; the Non-Shedder to cleanse, hydrate and detangle; and the Sensitive One to cleanse, soothe and hydrate the coat and skin. Each set comes with a conditioner that detangles, moisturizes and adds long-lasting, head-to-tail shine. The Mane Tame Waterless Shampoo is a quick and surprisingly thorough way to extend the life of a groom or freshen up a coat that's been around the block a few times too many. The double-sided brush helps to maintain, detangle and refresh and the paw balm is formulated to address pet parts that are prone to dryness.
K. Carroll: Kelsey Crossbody Bag
GMA Deal: $29.99 • 33% SavingsOriginal: $44.99 Valid: 10/31/2022 to 11/13/2022
Inspired by a camera bag, the structured design and lively colors of the Kelsey Crossbody pair well with both classic and youthful looks. Featuring three outside zippers, two separate compartments and two RFID-protected built-in card slots, organizing is easy. The adjustable vegan leather strap is also detachable. Choose from neutral fall staples, bright solids and cold patterns.
Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop: Readers & Polarized Sunglasses
GMA Deal: $17.40 to $22.80 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $29 to $38 Valid: 10/31/2022 to 11/13/2022
Upgrade your eyewear with premium quality and fashionable styles from Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop. The trendy frames feature unique color combinations, designs and materials, taking readers and sunglasses to the next level. With premium craftsmanship and excellent value, this collection of standout styles includes readers in strengths from 1.25-3 and polarized sunglasses.
VAHDAM India: Assorted Teas
GMA Deal: $8.99 to $49.49 • 34% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $14.99 to $74.99 Valid: 10/31/2022 to 11/13/2022
Sip on fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's beautiful tea blends reimagine native Indian wellness for the modern tea drinker with teas sourced fresh and packaged in India. This assortment offers bagged teas, loose teas, latte mix, gift sets for the tea lover in your life including a 24 tea advent box and a porcelain teapot with infuser.
Sterling Forever: Fashion Jewelry
GMA Deal: $16 to $22 • 61% to 76% SavingsOriginal: $42 to $92 Valid: 10/31/2022 to 11/13/2022
Upgrade your jewelry without breaking the bank. Sterling Forever offers high-end styles without the high-end price tags. The sleek and timeless staple styles in this assortment stand out alone and pair well with your existing favs. Choose from bold hoop styles and statement necklaces like the inspirational bar necklace featuring engraved inspirational mantras like "Fearless," "Inspire" and "Blessed"