Vacation's latest sunscreen looks just like whipped cream!

The sunscreen company has taken innovation to the next level with Classic Whip SPF 30, a broad-spectrum and water resistant sunscreen mousse.

While it may look like whipped cream and smell delicious, the product is not edible.

The formula includes ingredients like coconut oil, banana extract, aloe vera, shea oil and vitamin E.

It is also oxybenzone-free, octinoxate-free, cruelty free and vegan.

Classic Whip SPF 30 launched on the brand's website earlier this summer but is now available to shop at Ulta below.

