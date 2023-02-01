We can't get enough of Hilary Duff's latest look featuring a stylish statement jacket.

The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram earlier this month wearing an all-white ensemble, adding a witty caption, "Put clean clothes on for @livekellyandryan!"

Duff later sported the chic ensemble during her promised appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Jan. 26.

The outfit included a white blouse, white trousers from Reiss, black shoes and an oversized coat from ASTR The Label.

For those wondering if they too can get in on the mid-winter whites trend, experts have a few tips.

"You can wear white all year long," lifestyle and fashion expert Melissa Garcia told "Good Morning America." "It's all about picking the right shades of white paired with the right textures to make it appropriate for year-long wear."

Shop Duff's exact coat and other white wardrobe picks below to recreate the star's look.

Jacket

ASTR the Label Morana Coat
ASTR the Label

ASTR the Label Morana Coat

Price: $240

The Morana Coat features a boucle fabrication. Notched lapel leads to a double-breasted front. Long sleeves. Midi-length. Side pockets.

Tops

H&M Balloon-sleeved Blouse
H&M

H&M Balloon-sleeved Blouse

Price: $29.99

Blouse in a woven viscose blend. Low stand-up collar, concealed button placket, and pleats at front and back. Long balloon sleeves with button at cuffs. Rounded hem.

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

Abercrombie

Price: $70

Classic long-sleeve shirt in a soft satin fabric and relaxed-fit silhouette, with classic collar, curved hem and button-up front.

Belle Poque Women Lantern Long Sleeve
Belle Poque

Belle Poque Women Lantern Long Sleeve

Price: $25.99

The pleated front leads to a classic collar, framed by pin-tucked shoulder yokes.

ASOS DESIGN long volume sleeve shirt in cotton in white
ASOS DESIGN

ASOS DESIGN long volume sleeve shirt in cotton in white

Price: $37

Point collar, button placket and balloon sleeves.

Pants

Reiss Florence Flare Pants
Reiss

Reiss Florence Flare Pants

Price: $225

The Florence trousers embrace a contemporary interpretation of the flared leg, elongated with a high rise and defined down the front by pinched seams.

Showpo
Showpo

Showpo

Sale: $46 34% Savings

Original: $69.95
This is a pair of tailored floor-skimming bottoms that sit high at the waist and flare into a wide leg profile that flatters your figure perfectly.

Spanx On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant with Silver Lining Technology
Spanx

Spanx On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant with Silver Lining Technology

Price: $148

Patent pending Silver Lining technology lines the inside of the garment for ultimate opacity and smoothing.

Abercrombie Premium Crepe Tailored Ultra Wide-Leg Pant
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Premium Crepe Tailored Ultra Wide-Leg Pant

Price: $100

High rise pants featuring a clean fixed waistband, figure-flattering pleating details, pockets and a functional side zipper. 

Shoes

Michael Kors Kimberly Sandal
Michael Kors

Michael Kors Kimberly Sandal

Sale: $68.75 45% Savings

Original: $125
The high-heel sandals are crafted from a leather or textile upper with an open-toe front, a wrapped stiletto heel and a halo ankle strap.

Aerosoles Landon
Aerosoles

Aerosoles Landon

Price: $125

This comfortable women's shoe Landon is a Black Genuine Leather Sandal.

Vince Camuto Saprenda
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Saprenda

Price: $99

Crafted of buttery black or metallic leather, the Saprenda2 is a chic barely-there sandal that amps up any look.

Accessories

KAY Jewelers Dangle Earrings Sterling Silver
KAY Jewelers

KAY Jewelers Dangle Earrings Sterling Silver

Price: $56.99

Styled in polished sterling silver, these gorgeous dangle earrings feature strands of varying lengths for a fashionable look. The earrings fasten with friction backs.

Zales 1/3 CT. T.W. Diamond Linear Drop Earrings in 10K White Gold
Zales

Zales 1/3 CT. T.W. Diamond Linear Drop Earrings in 10K White Gold

Price: $679

Edgy and modern, these diamond drop earrings draw all the right kinds of attention. Fashioned in cool 10K white gold, each earring showcases a row of diamonds sparkling between a spike drop and marquise-shaped post - each lined with diamonds.

Kendra Scott Annie Linear Earrings in Gold
Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Annie Linear Earrings in Gold

Price: $75

Looking to make a grand entrance? Turn heads in the Annie Linear Earrings in Gold. Wear these lightweight, attention-getting earrings on their own or stack them with other drops of glam for a maximalist look.

14k Gold Chain Earrings
Benevolence LA

14k Gold Chain Earrings

Price: $14.99

These 4.8-inch dangle chain earrings are hypoallergenic, nickel-free and 14k gold dipped (not colored!).

GUESS 'Basic' Silver Crystal Rhinestone Linear Drop Earrings
GUESS

GUESS 'Basic' Silver Crystal Rhinestone Linear Drop Earrings

Price: $20

Silver metal with crystal and chain drop.

This article was originally published on May 31, 2022.