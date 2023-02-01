We can't get enough of Hilary Duff's latest look featuring a stylish statement jacket.
The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram earlier this month wearing an all-white ensemble, adding a witty caption, "Put clean clothes on for @livekellyandryan!"
Duff later sported the chic ensemble during her promised appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Jan. 26.
The outfit included a white blouse, white trousers from Reiss, black shoes and an oversized coat from ASTR The Label.
For those wondering if they too can get in on the mid-winter whites trend, experts have a few tips.
"You can wear white all year long," lifestyle and fashion expert Melissa Garcia told "Good Morning America." "It's all about picking the right shades of white paired with the right textures to make it appropriate for year-long wear."
Shop Duff's exact coat and other white wardrobe picks below to recreate the star's look.
Jacket
ASTR the Label Morana Coat
Price: $240 • From: REVOLVE
The Morana Coat features a boucle fabrication. Notched lapel leads to a double-breasted front. Long sleeves. Midi-length. Side pockets.
Tops
Abercrombie
Price: $70 • From: Abercrombie
Classic long-sleeve shirt in a soft satin fabric and relaxed-fit silhouette, with classic collar, curved hem and button-up front.
Belle Poque Women Lantern Long Sleeve
Price: $25.99 • From: Amazon
The pleated front leads to a classic collar, framed by pin-tucked shoulder yokes.
ASOS DESIGN long volume sleeve shirt in cotton in white
Price: $37 • From: ASOS
Point collar, button placket and balloon sleeves.
Pants
Reiss Florence Flare Pants
Price: $225 • From: Bloomingdales
The Florence trousers embrace a contemporary interpretation of the flared leg, elongated with a high rise and defined down the front by pinched seams.
Spanx On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant with Silver Lining Technology
Price: $148 • From: Spanx
Patent pending Silver Lining technology lines the inside of the garment for ultimate opacity and smoothing.
Abercrombie Premium Crepe Tailored Ultra Wide-Leg Pant
Price: $100 • From: Abercrombie
High rise pants featuring a clean fixed waistband, figure-flattering pleating details, pockets and a functional side zipper.
Shoes
Aerosoles Landon
Price: $125 • From: Aerosoles
This comfortable women's shoe Landon is a Black Genuine Leather Sandal.
Vince Camuto Saprenda
Price: $99 • From: Vince Camuto
Crafted of buttery black or metallic leather, the Saprenda2 is a chic barely-there sandal that amps up any look.
Accessories
KAY Jewelers Dangle Earrings Sterling Silver
Price: $56.99 • From: KAY Jewelers
Styled in polished sterling silver, these gorgeous dangle earrings feature strands of varying lengths for a fashionable look. The earrings fasten with friction backs.
Zales 1/3 CT. T.W. Diamond Linear Drop Earrings in 10K White Gold
Price: $679 • From: Zales
Edgy and modern, these diamond drop earrings draw all the right kinds of attention. Fashioned in cool 10K white gold, each earring showcases a row of diamonds sparkling between a spike drop and marquise-shaped post - each lined with diamonds.
Kendra Scott Annie Linear Earrings in Gold
Price: $75 • From: Kendra Scott
Looking to make a grand entrance? Turn heads in the Annie Linear Earrings in Gold. Wear these lightweight, attention-getting earrings on their own or stack them with other drops of glam for a maximalist look.
14k Gold Chain Earrings
Price: $14.99 • From: Amazon
These 4.8-inch dangle chain earrings are hypoallergenic, nickel-free and 14k gold dipped (not colored!).
GUESS 'Basic' Silver Crystal Rhinestone Linear Drop Earrings
Price: $20 • From: Amazon
Silver metal with crystal and chain drop.
