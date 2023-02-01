We can't get enough of Hilary Duff's latest look featuring a stylish statement jacket.

The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram earlier this month wearing an all-white ensemble, adding a witty caption, "Put clean clothes on for @livekellyandryan!"

Duff later sported the chic ensemble during her promised appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Jan. 26.

The outfit included a white blouse, white trousers from Reiss, black shoes and an oversized coat from ASTR The Label.

For those wondering if they too can get in on the mid-winter whites trend, experts have a few tips.

"You can wear white all year long," lifestyle and fashion expert Melissa Garcia told "Good Morning America." "It's all about picking the right shades of white paired with the right textures to make it appropriate for year-long wear."

Shop Duff's exact coat and other white wardrobe picks below to recreate the star's look.

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Jacket

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ASTR the Label ASTR the Label Morana Coat Price: $240 • From: REVOLVE Shop Now The Morana Coat features a boucle fabrication. Notched lapel leads to a double-breasted front. Long sleeves. Midi-length. Side pockets.

Tops

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

H&M H&M Balloon-sleeved Blouse Price: $29.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Blouse in a woven viscose blend. Low stand-up collar, concealed button placket, and pleats at front and back. Long balloon sleeves with button at cuffs. Rounded hem.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Abercrombie Abercrombie Price: $70 • From: Abercrombie Shop Now Classic long-sleeve shirt in a soft satin fabric and relaxed-fit silhouette, with classic collar, curved hem and button-up front.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Belle Poque Belle Poque Women Lantern Long Sleeve Price: $25.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now The pleated front leads to a classic collar, framed by pin-tucked shoulder yokes.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ASOS DESIGN ASOS DESIGN long volume sleeve shirt in cotton in white Price: $37 • From: ASOS Shop Now Point collar, button placket and balloon sleeves.

Pants

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Reiss Reiss Florence Flare Pants Price: $225 • From: Bloomingdales Shop Now The Florence trousers embrace a contemporary interpretation of the flared leg, elongated with a high rise and defined down the front by pinched seams.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Showpo Showpo Sale : $46 • 34% Savings Showpo Original: $69.95 Shop Now This is a pair of tailored floor-skimming bottoms that sit high at the waist and flare into a wide leg profile that flatters your figure perfectly.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Spanx Spanx On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant with Silver Lining Technology Price: $148 • From: Spanx Shop Now Patent pending Silver Lining technology lines the inside of the garment for ultimate opacity and smoothing.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Abercrombie Abercrombie Premium Crepe Tailored Ultra Wide-Leg Pant Price: $100 • From: Abercrombie Shop Now High rise pants featuring a clean fixed waistband, figure-flattering pleating details, pockets and a functional side zipper.

Shoes

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Michael Kors Michael Kors Kimberly Sandal Sale : $68.75 • 45% Savings Zappos Original: $125 Shop Now The high-heel sandals are crafted from a leather or textile upper with an open-toe front, a wrapped stiletto heel and a halo ankle strap.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerosoles Aerosoles Landon Price: $125 • From: Aerosoles Shop Now This comfortable women's shoe Landon is a Black Genuine Leather Sandal.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vince Camuto Vince Camuto Saprenda Price: $99 • From: Vince Camuto Shop Now Crafted of buttery black or metallic leather, the Saprenda2 is a chic barely-there sandal that amps up any look.

Accessories

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

KAY Jewelers KAY Jewelers Dangle Earrings Sterling Silver Price: $56.99 • From: KAY Jewelers Shop Now Styled in polished sterling silver, these gorgeous dangle earrings feature strands of varying lengths for a fashionable look. The earrings fasten with friction backs.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Zales Zales 1/3 CT. T.W. Diamond Linear Drop Earrings in 10K White Gold Price: $679 • From: Zales Shop Now Edgy and modern, these diamond drop earrings draw all the right kinds of attention. Fashioned in cool 10K white gold, each earring showcases a row of diamonds sparkling between a spike drop and marquise-shaped post - each lined with diamonds.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Annie Linear Earrings in Gold Price: $75 • From: Kendra Scott Shop Now Looking to make a grand entrance? Turn heads in the Annie Linear Earrings in Gold. Wear these lightweight, attention-getting earrings on their own or stack them with other drops of glam for a maximalist look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Benevolence LA 14k Gold Chain Earrings Price: $14.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now These 4.8-inch dangle chain earrings are hypoallergenic, nickel-free and 14k gold dipped (not colored!).

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

GUESS GUESS 'Basic' Silver Crystal Rhinestone Linear Drop Earrings Price: $20 • From: Amazon Shop Now Silver metal with crystal and chain drop.