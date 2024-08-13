Back-to-school season means getting back to packing lunches, stuffing backpacks and running from class to class.
YETI's back-to-school collection is filled with "gear for the school of hard knocks, dings and drops," meaning you don't need to worry about putting your school supplies to good use.
The collection includes the customizable YETI Rambler water bottle with a color-matched, leak-resistant cap. It's dishwasher-safe and features double-wall vacuum insulation, which YETI boasts will "keep cold drinks cold even on the hottest days," so it's perfect for a day on campus.
Check out our picks from YETI's back-to-school collection below!
Crossroads 22L Backpack
This 4.7-star backpack is "for minimalists who need maximum durability in an everyday pack." It has space for a laptop, side pockets for easy-to-reach essentials, and a PU-coating that is "as easy to clean as it is durable." It's available in three core colors and one seasonal one, as well as three sizes.
- $200
- YETI
Rambler Jr. 12 oz. Kids Water Bottle
The Rambler 12-ounce kids water bottle comes with a color-matched straw cap. It's dishwasher safe, features double-wall vacuum insulation and is marked for ages 3 and up.
- $25
- YETI
Rambler 18 oz. Water Bottle with chug cap
The Rambler 18-ounce water bottle with chug cap is recommended for everything from morning hikes to daily commutes. According to YETI, it's 100% leakproof and is cupholder compatible so you can get to and from school without sacrificing your morning cup of coffee. It "keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot until the last sip," and its exterior "keeps your hands dry and unaffected, no matter how hot or cold the beverage inside."
- $30
- YETI
Rambler 42 oz. Straw Mug
We think the Rambler Straw Mug makes a great gift for students: It's customizable and comes in multiple colors, so they can get one that best represents their school.
- $45
- YETI
Daytrip Lunch Bag
This 4.4-star lunch bag fits up to six cans. Pack it with snacks, beverages or lunch foods, and you're good to go! Plus, YETI boasts that the bag is easy to clean with a cloth or towel and a mix of mild dish soap and warm water. It's available in six seasonal colors and three core colors.
- $80
- YETI
Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag
The Camino 20 Carryall Tote bag is ideal for school and after-school activities.
- $130
- YETI
Kids' Later Gator Short Sleeve T-Shirt
YETI's collection also features apparel, like this 100% cotton tee.
- $20
- YETI
Rambler 20 oz. Tumbler with Magslider Lid
Make your coffee at home and take it on the go in this Rambler tumbler with a MagSlider Lid.
- $35
- YETI
Kids' Wild One Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Another 100% cotton tee for their new school wardrobe.
- $20
- YETI