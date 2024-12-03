Alex Consani has made history as the first transgender woman to be named the Fashion Awards' Model of the Year.
Celebrated for her striking bleached eyebrows and hair, the 21-year-old rising star was honored on Monday at the 2024 Fashion Awards, which were held at London's Royal Albert Hall.
The annual event is organized by the British Fashion Council as "a key fundraiser for the BFC Foundation," according to a release.
The recognition follows Consani's standout appearances with renowned fashion houses such as Chanel, Isabel Marant, Alexander McQueen, Versace, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Mugler, Stella McCartney and more, as well as major brands including Victoria's Secret.
Dressed in a ripped Union Flag dress by Turkish British designer Dilara Findikoglu, the California native called the honor "a big step in the right direction for the fashion industry," according to CNN.
"Now, more than ever, we need to have meaningful conversations about how to uplift and truly support one another in this industry, especially those who have been marginalized," she said.
She also used the moment to honor Black transgender women who she said paved the way for her, including trailblazing models Connie Fleming and Aaron Rose Philip.
"They fought for the space that allowed me to flourish today," she said.
Consani also credited her parents for their unwavering support of her modeling dreams.
Consani signed with IMG Models in 2019, joining the ranks of supermodels such as the Hadid sisters and Claudia Schiffer, and captured the attention of TikTok, where she now has nearly 4 million followers.
She made her official runway debut in 2021 for Tom Ford and broke new ground in October, appearing alongside Valentina Sampaio as one of the first transgender models to hit the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway.