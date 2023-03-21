Leave it to Alicia Keys to get us all in the mood for spring.

The Grammy-winning singer posted a Instagram reel of herself on Saturday wearing a variety of vibrant swimsuits and vacation-ready looks while dancing around to Mr. Vegas' famed reggae hit "Heads High."

"Spring energy," she captioned the fun clip.

In the video, Keys starts off in a mint-green ensemble that includes an open-knit maxi dress with a plunging neckline, belt and long sleeves, along with a matching bodysuit underneath. She follows the first look with a blue bikini worn underneath a knitted maxi dress in the same blue hue.

Later in the clip, she's seen wearing a plunging yellow maxi dress with a headscarf and black top underneath.

She wrapped up the tropical-themed video in an orange bandeau top with off-the-shoulder sleeves paired with flowy purple and leaf-print pants.

Throughout the video, Keys appears makeup-free with a simple, pulled-back hairstyle. Her only jewelry for most of the video is a pair of gold hoops.

Keys wore the mint-green ensemble from her video on Saturday in another video posted on Instagram back in January.

In that video, the musician is seen on horseback, riding through crystal clear water along a white sand beach. Riding alongside her is her husband Swizz Beatz, who waves to the camera.

"We on the horses, in the water -- so gorgeous," she says, before turning the camera to her husband. "Look at my baby. I love you!"