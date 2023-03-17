Packing for spring break? Consider these vacation outfits for your next trip.

From sandals and sunglasses to blouses, dresses, denim shorts and more, we're rounding up all the essentials you need to look your best and styling them into go-to spring break outfits.

For example, shop a bright and fun Aerie swimsuit to pair with a SKIMS sarong skirt for the beach. We also have a chic nighttime look for an outdoor dinner, loungewear for much-needed downtime, versatile sandals and heels, and more.

Check it all out below!

Outfit 1: Beach day

Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie

Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece

Price: $34.96 30% Savings
Original: $49.95

Original: $49.95
Start off your beach look with a comfortable one-piece swimsuit, like this Babewatch style from Aerie. We love the bright bold color and low back. Plus, you can wear it as a bodysuit for another occasion. 

SKIMS Cover-up Tie Sarong Skirt
SKIMS

SKIMS Cover-up Tie Sarong Skirt

Price: $78

Go for a full, blue monochromatic look with this SKIMS turquoise sarong. Or, mix it up with one of the other available colors, including neon green, almond and more.

Matisse Key West Sandal
DSW

Matisse Key West Sandal

Price: $39.99

These neutral raffia sandals will go perfectly with nearly any beach ensemble.

mosanana Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
Amazon

mosanana Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses for Women

Price: $14.99 25% Savings
Original: $19.99

Original: $19.99
Of course, no beach look is complete without a pair of sunglasses. 

Rainbow Stripe Straw Tote Bag
Gap

Rainbow Stripe Straw Tote Bag

Price: $54.95

Finally, toss a book, sunglasses, phone and sunscreen into this cute tote bag and head to the beach! 

Outfit 2: Casual and cool

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Dad Short
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Dad Short

Price: $70

Denim shorts are a vacation staple. We love this high-rise pair with a relaxed fit throughout the hip and thigh.

Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe
Madewell

Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe

Price: $88

Pair your denim with an oversized striped shirt for an effortless daytime look. You can button it up and tuck it into your shorts or wear it open over your favorite white T-shirt.

TKEES Sarit Sandal
Revolve

TKEES Sarit Sandal

Price: $65

You won't regret packing a black strappy sandal. Wear them casually for a daytime stroll or pair with a black slip dress at night.

SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon

SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses

Price: $11.19 34% Savings
Original: $16.99

Original: $16.99
Finish this look with a pair of chic black sunglasses. 

Outfit 3: Outdoor dinner

Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
Quince

Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

Price: $79.90

Start off your evening look with this 100% washable silk slip dress from Quince. 

Freshwater pearl and gold earrings
J.Crew

Freshwater pearl and gold earrings

Price: $59.50

Add a pair of pearl and gold earrings to accessorize. 

BP. Karsyn Strappy Slide Sandal
Nordstrom

BP. Karsyn Strappy Slide Sandal

Price: $49.95

These strappy slide sandals feature a 2.5" heel and a knot detail.

Mango Square shoulder bag
Mango

Mango Square shoulder bag

Price: $39.99 20% Savings
Original: $49.99

Original: $49.99
This Mango shoulder bag adds a fun pop of metallic to your look.

Outfit 4: Lounging around

Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set Short Sleeve T-shirt with Long Pajama Pant Set Soft PJ Loungewear
Amazon

Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set Short Sleeve T-shirt with Long Pajama Pant Set Soft PJ Loungewear

Price: $31.98 to $33.98

Back at your hotel room, slip into this silky loungewear set and order your favorite room service meal. 

PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops | Gold Hoop Earrings for Women
Amazon

PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops | Gold Hoop Earrings for Women

Price: $13.95 to $59.99

Dress up your loungewear set with a pair of chunky gold hoops to hang out with friends. 

Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water, Soothing Calming Facial Mist Spray for Sensitive Skin - 10.1 fl. oz.
Amazon

Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water, Soothing Calming Facial Mist Spray for Sensitive Skin - 10.1 fl. oz.

Price: $18.50

Lastly, mist your face with a soothing spray for ultimate relaxation.

More packing staples

Andie The Santorini Top
Andie

Andie The Santorini Top

Price: $52

The 90s High Waisted Bottom
Andie

The 90s High Waisted Bottom

Price: $46

Quince 100% European Linen Shorts
Quince

Quince 100% European Linen Shorts

Price: $29.90

Old Navy High-Waisted Wow White-Wash Wide-Leg Jeans for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy High-Waisted Wow White-Wash Wide-Leg Jeans for Women

Price: $36.99

SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress
Yummie

SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress

Price: $72

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress Backless Loose Ruffle Sundress with Belt
Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress Backless Loose Ruffle Sundress with Belt

Price: $38.99 15% Savings
Original: $45.99

Original: $45.99
Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon

Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Price: $8.20 to $8.42

