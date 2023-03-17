Packing for spring break? Consider these vacation outfits for your next trip.
From sandals and sunglasses to blouses, dresses, denim shorts and more, we're rounding up all the essentials you need to look your best and styling them into go-to spring break outfits.
For example, shop a bright and fun Aerie swimsuit to pair with a SKIMS sarong skirt for the beach. We also have a chic nighttime look for an outdoor dinner, loungewear for much-needed downtime, versatile sandals and heels, and more.
Outfit 1: Beach day
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Price: $34.96 • 30% SavingsAerieOriginal: $49.95
Start off your beach look with a comfortable one-piece swimsuit, like this Babewatch style from Aerie. We love the bright bold color and low back. Plus, you can wear it as a bodysuit for another occasion.
SKIMS Cover-up Tie Sarong Skirt
Go for a full, blue monochromatic look with this SKIMS turquoise sarong. Or, mix it up with one of the other available colors, including neon green, almond and more.
Matisse Key West Sandal
These neutral raffia sandals will go perfectly with nearly any beach ensemble.
mosanana Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
Price: $14.99 • 25% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $19.99
Of course, no beach look is complete without a pair of sunglasses.
Rainbow Stripe Straw Tote Bag
Finally, toss a book, sunglasses, phone and sunscreen into this cute tote bag and head to the beach!
Outfit 2: Casual and cool
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Dad Short
Denim shorts are a vacation staple. We love this high-rise pair with a relaxed fit throughout the hip and thigh.
Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe
Pair your denim with an oversized striped shirt for an effortless daytime look. You can button it up and tuck it into your shorts or wear it open over your favorite white T-shirt.
TKEES Sarit Sandal
You won't regret packing a black strappy sandal. Wear them casually for a daytime stroll or pair with a black slip dress at night.
SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
Price: $11.19 • 34% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $16.99
Finish this look with a pair of chic black sunglasses.
Outfit 3: Outdoor dinner
Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
Start off your evening look with this 100% washable silk slip dress from Quince.
Freshwater pearl and gold earrings
Add a pair of pearl and gold earrings to accessorize.
BP. Karsyn Strappy Slide Sandal
These strappy slide sandals feature a 2.5" heel and a knot detail.
Mango Square shoulder bag
Price: $39.99 • 20% SavingsMangoOriginal: $49.99
This Mango shoulder bag adds a fun pop of metallic to your look.
Outfit 4: Lounging around
Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set Short Sleeve T-shirt with Long Pajama Pant Set Soft PJ Loungewear
Price: $31.98 to $33.98 • From: Amazon
Back at your hotel room, slip into this silky loungewear set and order your favorite room service meal.
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops | Gold Hoop Earrings for Women
Price: $13.95 to $59.99 • From: Amazon
Dress up your loungewear set with a pair of chunky gold hoops to hang out with friends.
Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water, Soothing Calming Facial Mist Spray for Sensitive Skin - 10.1 fl. oz.
Lastly, mist your face with a soothing spray for ultimate relaxation.
More packing staples
The 90s High Waisted Bottom
Quince 100% European Linen Shorts
Old Navy High-Waisted Wow White-Wash Wide-Leg Jeans for Women
SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress Backless Loose Ruffle Sundress with Belt
Price: $38.99 • 15% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $45.99
Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt