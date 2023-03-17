Packing for spring break? Consider these vacation outfits for your next trip.

From sandals and sunglasses to blouses, dresses, denim shorts and more, we're rounding up all the essentials you need to look your best and styling them into go-to spring break outfits.

For example, shop a bright and fun Aerie swimsuit to pair with a SKIMS sarong skirt for the beach. We also have a chic nighttime look for an outdoor dinner, loungewear for much-needed downtime, versatile sandals and heels, and more.

Check it all out below!

Outfit 1: Beach day

Aerie Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece Price : $34.96 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $49.95 Shop Now Start off your beach look with a comfortable one-piece swimsuit, like this Babewatch style from Aerie. We love the bright bold color and low back. Plus, you can wear it as a bodysuit for another occasion.

SKIMS SKIMS Cover-up Tie Sarong Skirt Price: $78 • From: SKIMS Shop Now Go for a full, blue monochromatic look with this SKIMS turquoise sarong. Or, mix it up with one of the other available colors, including neon green, almond and more.

DSW Matisse Key West Sandal Price: $39.99 • From: DSW Shop Now These neutral raffia sandals will go perfectly with nearly any beach ensemble.

Amazon mosanana Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses for Women Price : $14.99 • 25% Savings Amazon Original: $19.99 Shop Now Of course, no beach look is complete without a pair of sunglasses.

Gap Rainbow Stripe Straw Tote Bag Price: $54.95 • From: Gap Shop Now Finally, toss a book, sunglasses, phone and sunscreen into this cute tote bag and head to the beach!

Outfit 2: Casual and cool

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Dad Short Price: $70 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now Denim shorts are a vacation staple. We love this high-rise pair with a relaxed fit throughout the hip and thigh.

Madewell Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe Price: $88 • From: Madewell Shop Now Pair your denim with an oversized striped shirt for an effortless daytime look. You can button it up and tuck it into your shorts or wear it open over your favorite white T-shirt.

Revolve TKEES Sarit Sandal Price: $65 • From: Revolve Shop Now You won't regret packing a black strappy sandal. Wear them casually for a daytime stroll or pair with a black slip dress at night.

Amazon SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses Price : $11.19 • 34% Savings Amazon Original: $16.99 Shop Now Finish this look with a pair of chic black sunglasses.

Outfit 3: Outdoor dinner

Quince Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress Price: $79.90 • From: Quince Shop Now Start off your evening look with this 100% washable silk slip dress from Quince.

J.Crew Freshwater pearl and gold earrings Price: $59.50 • From: J.Crew Shop Now Add a pair of pearl and gold earrings to accessorize.

Nordstrom BP. Karsyn Strappy Slide Sandal Price: $49.95 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now These strappy slide sandals feature a 2.5" heel and a knot detail.

Mango Mango Square shoulder bag Price : $39.99 • 20% Savings Mango Original: $49.99 Shop Now This Mango shoulder bag adds a fun pop of metallic to your look.

Outfit 4: Lounging around

Amazon Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set Short Sleeve T-shirt with Long Pajama Pant Set Soft PJ Loungewear Price: $31.98 to $33.98 • From: Amazon Shop Now Back at your hotel room, slip into this silky loungewear set and order your favorite room service meal.

Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops | Gold Hoop Earrings for Women Price: $13.95 to $59.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Dress up your loungewear set with a pair of chunky gold hoops to hang out with friends.

Amazon Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water, Soothing Calming Facial Mist Spray for Sensitive Skin - 10.1 fl. oz. Price: $18.50 • From: Amazon Shop Now Lastly, mist your face with a soothing spray for ultimate relaxation.

More packing staples

Yummie SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress Price: $72 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress Backless Loose Ruffle Sundress with Belt Price : $38.99 • 15% Savings Amazon Original: $45.99 Shop Now