Anya Taylor-Joy is proving once again why she's a blossoming modern fashion icon.
While in New York City promoting her upcoming film "The Gorge," the actress turned the streets into her personal runway, stepping out in a whirlwind of statement-making outfits. From sleek, structured silhouettes to playful retro-inspired ensembles, Taylor-Joy delivered a showcase of versatile styles, capturing attention at every stop on her press tour.
One of her most recent looks included a monochromatic long, belted leather coat worn with a turtleneck top and dark sunglasses.
What really brought attention to "The Queen Gambit" star's ensemble, was her big brown suede purse — more specifically her Atlas Weekender bag.
Ahead of showing off her statement-making accessory, Taylor-Joy also was seen rocking two different skirt sets in a matter of hours.
One included a matching color-blocked gray and white skirt set that was paired with white knee boots. The other was a black and white plaid matching jacket and mini skirt worn with black patent leather riding boots.
Other standout fashion moments from the actress included an elegant black caped coat, sheer tight and black pumps as well as a cropped brown cape jacket that topped a peplum top and black shorts.
While her striking fashion moments have captivated fans, Taylor-Joy's latest film, "The Gorge," is generating just as much buzz.
The genre-blending thriller, directed by Scott Derrickson, follows two individuals who form an intense connection while navigating a world filled with danger, mystery and unexpected twists. Starring alongside Miles Teller, Taylor-Joy brings her signature intensity to a role that promises action, romance, and psychological depth.
Set to premiere on Apple TV+ in 2025, "The Gorge" is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated films, marking yet another exciting chapter in Taylor-Joy’s ever-evolving career.