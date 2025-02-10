Ariana Grande is channeling her role as "Glinda" from "Wicked."
On Sunday, the singer and actress was pretty in pink as she posed in a vibrant ball gown from Armani Privé's Fall/Winter 2022 couture collection at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre.
The gorgeous dress included a bodice top that was adorned with lots of sparkling floral appliqués, and a full skirt bottom that was topped with a netted mesh outer layer.
Grande completed the look with hoop earrings and a few dainty diamond rings.
While her hair was pulled back into a sleek chignon, her makeup aligned seamlessly with the look as she wore a glossy pink lip look and a soft wash of pink eyeshadow.
Grande's portrayal of Glinda in "Wicked" has generated significant buzz, as the musical fantasy film tells the story of the unlikely friendship between Glinda, a popular and ambitious young witch, and Elphaba, the misunderstood "Wicked Witch of the West."
The "7 Rings" singer's portrayal of Glinda earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and also an Oscar nomination for the same category.
Other Academy nominees up against Grande for the award include Zoe Saldaña, Felicity Jones, Isabella Rossellini and Monica Barbaro.