Ariana Grande and her mom Joan Grande turned heads this week in high style.
The mother-daughter duo attended the Golden Globes First-Time Nominees Luncheon at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on Tuesday to celebrate Ariana Grande's first Golden Globe nod for her role in the highly anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway musical "Wicked."
Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Ariana Grande posed on the red carpet at the event wearing a Christian Dior by Yves Saint Laurent 1959 belted champagne midi dress, pairing the look with matching satin pumps.
She rounded out the look with a sleek, flipped ponytail and her signature winged eyeliner.
Joan Grande donned a distinctly different look, wearing an all-black ensemble that included an embroidered coatdress, tights and round-toe Mary Jane pumps. She completed the ensemble with big diamond stud earrings and pink lipstick.
The luncheon, a celebration for first-time Golden Globe nominees, was a star-studded event highlighting newcomers making waves in Hollywood.
Ariana Grande is nominated this year for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role as Glinda in "Wicked."
Earlier this month, the singer and actress reacted to the news of her nomination on her Instagram story.
"Oh my goodness oh my goodness… i am floored and honored to be recognized by members of the @goldenglobes. crying (of course) … It's impossible to find my words, but I am simply, so deeply grateful for this acknowledgement," she wrote. "and congratulations to my brilliant, dear sister @cynthiaerivo, and all of our Ozian family on this celebration of our work. i can't possibly express my gratitution."
Ariana Grande's "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the film, is also Golden Globe nominated this year for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy). The Broadway musical adaptation has four nominations in total.
The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+. See a full list of nominees here.