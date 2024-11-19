Ariana Grande surprised fans at the London Premiere of “Wicked: Part One” on Monday by swapping her signature pink for a vibrant butter-yellow ensemble.
Her Ralph Lauren dress was a striking nod to her character Glinda, who famously wore a yellow look during a key moment in the Broadway musical.
The hard-to-miss ensemble is sleeveless and wrapped in lots of tulle material. It also included a long train and sheer flowing sleeves gently wrapped around her arms.
She completed the look with a diamond tennis necklace and a pair of round-shaped sunglasses.
Grande's latest look marked a departure from the pink hues she's been favoring throughout most of the upcoming film's press stops.
During the U.K.-based premiere, Grande was also photographed alongside her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, the misunderstood future Wicked Witch of the West.
Erivo wore a black Schiaparelli couture dress from the designer's Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The full look incorporated an elaborate headpiece and opera gloves.
She also tied the ensemble together with sheer black tights and ankle-strap platform pumps.
Grande and Erivo's recent fashion choices have not only highlighted their personalities but also mirrored the complex dynamic between their characters.
Directed by Jon M. Chu, "Wicked: Part One" is the highly anticipated first installment of the two-part cinematic adaptation of the beloved musical. The film dives into the backstory of the witches of Oz, focusing on evolving friendship — and eventual rivalry — between Glinda and Elphaba.
Fans can expect the magic to unfold in theaters on Nov. 22, with the sequel scheduled for release in November 2025.