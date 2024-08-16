Like many other A-listers, Kim Kardashian is getting in on the butter yellow trend.
The reality star and businesswoman was spotted strolling through New York City wearing the bright hue for not one but two looks.
On Thursday, she was seen leaving the Big Apple to head to one of her SKIMS stores in Washington, D.C., wearing a fitted nude-toned long-sleeve turtleneck dress with matching pumps.
Kardashian set the look off with a yellow ERL furry shearling purse that happens to be from the same brand her eldest daughter, North West, wore during a "Lion King" show at the Hollywood Bowl party in May.
One day prior, the SKIMS founder was seen out and about wearing a yellow Miu Miu tube top paired with flared mustard-toned corduroy pants and a matching Birkin bag.
She also held and brought along her Pomeranian dog named Sushi.
If Kardashian's Miu Miu top looks familiar, it may be because it was also spotted on model Gigi Hadid earlier this month for the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere.
Hadid rocked the stylish top as a part of a matching set that incorporated pleated shorts. She also stacked on gold accessories and big bangles to complete the look.
The sold out Miu Miu top is from the designer's Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection, and originally retailed for $2000 (€1,900) on the brand's website.