Ciara made a stylish visit to the Big Apple wearing not one, but two great looks.
The singer and businesswoman was photographed at The Empire State Building on Tuesday in a shiny black tracksuit with a cropped jacket and wide-leg pants.
She finished the look with a black trucker hat and Nike sneakers.
Wearing the same all-black ensemble, she was also seen toting around her dog Bronco — her beloved fur baby that she adopted along with her NFL star husband Russell Wilson two years ago.
While Ciara hasn't shared any projects she's working on in New York City, she was all smiles for the paparazzi and was also seen in another amazing look earlier in the day.
The "Goodies" singer struck a pose in a vibrant green, white, and black striped le PÈRE top that was worn with black flared leather trousers that included zippers throughout. She completed the look with cat-eye sunglasses.
In April, Ciara opened up about the realities she's been facing postpartum after giving birth to her fourth child.
"Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you!," she captioned an Instagram post.
In addition to her youngest daughter, Amora, whom she gave birth to in December 2023, Ciara is also the mother of a 4-year-old son, Win, a 7-year-old daughter, Sienna, and a 10-year-old son, Future.