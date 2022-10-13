The hottest accessory from Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2023 collection could be duped for a lot less with a quick trip to the grocery store and a stroll down the snack aisle, it turns out.
The fashion house's "Mud Show" presentation at Paris Fashion Week debuted an official collaboration with Frito-Lay and an unmistakable pop of yellow and red mimicking the iconic Lay’s potato chip bag in clutch form.
While an actual bag of chips is commonly sold for around $3.99, the Lay's x Balenciaga Potato Chip Bag Clutch is rumored to be priced at $1,800 USD, according to Hypebeast.
The graphic printed leather resembles a crinkled version of the classic chip bag design, but has a subtle bit of branding where the italicized flavor would typically be -- instead of "original" or "salt and vinegar" the clutch reads "Balenciaga."
Eagle eyed fashion editors for ENFNTS TERRIBLES, an Antwerp-based online fashion magazine, previously spotted Balenciaga's creative director Demna at the Antwerp Royal Acadamy of Fine Arts graduate show back in June clutching a bag of Lay's chips as an accessory -- a precursor to the fashion house's latest viral design.
@enfntsterribles We went to the graduation show of the #Antwerp #Fashion Department and we saw @Balenciaga’s #Demna ♬ original sound - Troye Sivan
The hot new item is set to be released alongside the brand's latest collection later this year.