The hottest accessory from Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2023 collection could be duped for a lot less with a quick trip to the grocery store and a stroll down the snack aisle, it turns out.

The fashion house's "Mud Show" presentation at Paris Fashion Week debuted an official collaboration with Frito-Lay and an unmistakable pop of yellow and red mimicking the iconic Lay’s potato chip bag in clutch form.

LAYS/Twitter A Balenciaga bag inspired in a bag of Lay's potato chips is seen during Balenciaga’s show at PFW SS2, in an image Lay's posted on Twitter.

While an actual bag of chips is commonly sold for around $3.99, the Lay's x Balenciaga Potato Chip Bag Clutch is rumored to be priced at $1,800 USD, according to Hypebeast.

The graphic printed leather resembles a crinkled version of the classic chip bag design, but has a subtle bit of branding where the italicized flavor would typically be -- instead of "original" or "salt and vinegar" the clutch reads "Balenciaga."

Eagle eyed fashion editors for ENFNTS TERRIBLES, an Antwerp-based online fashion magazine, previously spotted Balenciaga's creative director Demna at the Antwerp Royal Acadamy of Fine Arts graduate show back in June clutching a bag of Lay's chips as an accessory -- a precursor to the fashion house's latest viral design.