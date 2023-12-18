Blake Lively's latest look is great take on Barbiecore fashion.

The actress posted a series of photos of herself on Sunday wearing a showstopping pink-on-pink ensemble, which included a statement-making Oscar de la Renta minidress that had a fitted top and fuzzy, fluffy skirt.

"Loud luxury," Lively captioned the photos.

She paired the look with matching opera gloves, a dazzling bow-shaped Judith Leiber purse and pointed-toe Malone Souliers mule heels.

The only element of Lively's look that wasn't pink was a pair of emerald jeweled earrings and a ring from Lorraine Schwartz.

Lively kept her beauty look in line with her Barbie-esque style as well by wearing matching pink lipstick from YSL Beauty. She also rocked a head full of voluminous curls.

The "Simple Favor" actress wore her hard-to-miss look to attend a "Barbie" conversation hosted by SAG-AFTRA over the weekend. The event was held to celebrate Lively's former "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" co-star America Ferrera, and her performance in the blockbuster "Barbie" film.

Lively and Ferrera's fellow "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" co-stars Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn were also in attendance, with all four women reuniting ahead of the event.

Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera and Blake Lively reception celebrating BARBIE's America Ferrera receiving the CCA Groundbreaker Award at The Whitby Hotel, Dec. 15, 2023. Marion Curtis/starpix/Shutterstock

Lively posted several photos of herself and her former co-stars bonding and getting ready for the SAG-AFTRA event over the weekend.

"Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women…" she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera She's the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she's the heart and soul of everything she's a part of. I've known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I've watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead."

She concluded her caption with a sweet note, writing, "It's one of my life's honors to witness her show so many women not only what's possible, but HOW it's done. I love you sister. Always."