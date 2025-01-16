Cameron Diaz lit up the red carpet in Berlin on Wednesday, marking her first major appearance in five years at the premiere of her highly anticipated Netflix film, "Back in Action."
The event celebrated not only her return to acting after stepping away in 2018 but also a joyous reunion with longtime collaborator Jamie Foxx.
The 52-year-old actress embodied effortless sophistication for the occasion, wearing a sheer black blouse with a dramatic pussy-bow tie paired with slouchy, dark-wash denim. Over it, she draped a sleek Gucci monogram trench coat, adding just the right touch of luxury. Gold statement earrings framed her face, while her glowing skin was accentuated with a bold red lip.
In "Back in Action," Diaz plays Emily, a retired CIA agent forced back into the high-stakes world of espionage when her secret identity is compromised.
The action-comedy sees her teaming up with Foxx, who plays her partner, Matt. Together, they navigate an exhilarating mix of undercover missions and personal redemption. Directed by Seth Gordon, the film also features Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler in key roles.
The Netflix film, set to debut on Friday, is a special project for Diaz, as it marks her return to the industry after years dedicated to her family and business ventures.