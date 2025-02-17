Emma Stone has a history of delivering unforgettable fashion moments, but her latest look for SNL50: The Anniversary Special may be her most playful yet.
The Oscar-winning actress turned heads at the star-studded event on Sunday in a custom red Louis Vuitton dress with oversized pockets — brimming with actual popcorn. She even carried a classic striped theater-style popcorn box, fully committing to the theme.
Her striking dress featured a triangular halter neckline and a knee-grazing slit, complemented by matching red sandals and bold lipstick. Stone also showed off her fresh brunette pixie cut, a look she first revealed at the 2025 Golden Globes.
The "Poor Things" star attended the event with her husband, former Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary, whom she first met in 2016 when she appeared in the SNL sketch “Wells for Boys,” which McCary wrote.
At 36, Stone is now the youngest member of SNL's elite Five-Timers Club, joining comedy legends such as Tina Fey, Tom Hanks and Steve Martin.
"This is amazing," she said during the show’s opening. "Honestly, this has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. And it means so much that I get to share this moment with you guys. So thank you."
Other standout looks from the night included Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Blake Lively, who all brought their fashion A-game to celebrate SNL's half-century legacy.