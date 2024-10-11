As the seasons change, so does our skin -- and now is an ideal time to reassess your skin care routine.
To help set us on the right track, "Good Morning America" tapped board-certified dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe to break down ways to rejuvenate your skin after months in the sun.
Ahead, she answers top questions straight from "GMA" viewers, and offers her best solutions for each.
Where's a good place to start?
During this time of year, Bowe shared that many of her patients come into the office asking to help reverse damage from the summer -- dark spots and rough texture.
She recommends starting with vitamin C.
"Vitamin C is one of the most powerful skin care ingredients when it comes to brightening dark spots and evening out skin tone," said Bowe.
She also pointed out that the older form of vitamin C, L-ascorbic acid, is a bit more irritating, and if you're using this type, only use it in the morning.
"Now, we have newer forms of vitamin C like THD ascorbate -- and you can actually build up to using those twice a day because they're more stable, and less irritating... and it's nice to get that extra dose of antioxidants at night before bed."
Bowe recommends using vitamin C serum every single day.
How do you get started with retinoids?
"Retinoids can speed skin cell turnover, so you will see smoother, softer skin within days of starting a retinoid," said Bowe. "But, if you use it consistently over time, it can help smooth fine lines, wrinkles and eventually help firm the skin."
Her general rule of thumb is to use your retinoid before bed. Also, if you're new to retinoids, Bowe suggests cycling this into your skin care routine every fourth night, and slowly building up to use it multiple nights a week.
How do you exfoliate rough skin?
Bowe recommends exfoliating the skin with ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids. She also suggests layering an exfoliating serum that you use at night under your moisturizer.
"My patients do best when they use them no more than 2-3 times a week," she said.
Bowe also offers a skin care calendar to help you get on the right path to rejuvenating your skin post-summer. "It shows you exactly which key ingredients to use morning and night, and how to slowly build up to a more advanced skin care routine over time," she said.
How should we change our skin routine during this time of year?
"Layering is key," said Bowe. "The same way you start adding layers like a sweater or jacket as the weather gets cooler, you'll want to start adding layers to your skin care."
Bowe's rule of thumb is to layer your products from thinnest to thickest. Start with your serums, follow with your moisturizing cream and apply sunscreen last.
Can you explain double cleansing?
In the morning, there's no need to double cleanse. However, in the evening, it depends, Bowe said.
"If you've been wearing just skin care or light makeup, then a single cleanse is all you need. But, if you've been wearing heavy, longwear makeup like waterproof mascara, then I recommend a double cleanse."
How to double-cleanse:
Step 1: Use a cleansing balm or a cleansing oil. Massage it on dry skin to break up heavy makeup. Then, splash your face with warm water.
Step 2: Apply a nickel-sized amount of a gentle creamy cleanser and massage it onto damp skin for about 30 seconds. Then, rinse thoroughly with warm water and pat dry with a soft, clean towel.
Bonus tip
Bowe's bonus tip for summer skin recovery is to add a cool mist humidifier to your bedroom.
"It'll help to keep your skin hydrated all night long while you sleep," she said.