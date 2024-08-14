It's no secret that oils have a wide variety of uses. However, when it comes to how the slippery substance can be used within your beauty routine, the amount of options may leave you... glowing.
Generally derived from everything such as plants to minerals, at a base level, oils can play a role in adding moisture and hydration to your skin from head-to-toe.
"Using an oil first can hydrate your skin more before applying a cream, especially for those who have drier skin or suffer from underlying eczema," Dr. Jeanine Downie, director of Image Dermatology in Montclair, New Jersey, and lead investigator in the Allergan Aesthetics Maximum Difference study, told "Good Morning America."
Why choose an oil over other moisturizers?
"Choosing oils over moisturizers may come down to a preference for natural ingredients, a less processed product, or the specific benefit that an oil offers," board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Farzad R. Nahai of The Center for Plastic Surgery at Metroderm told "GMA."
He also mentioned that people with sensitive skin may prefer oils, as they could be less irritating to the skin.
Other key differentiators include texture, consistency and stickiness, although experts agree that these elements can vary.
"Facial oils are a lot less sticky than body oils," Downie said, adding that hair moisturizers, by contrast, are "very sticky to hydrate the hair follicles."
Like many wellness and cosmetic products, oils are not evaluated by the FDA before being sold. That means consumers should be skeptical about any product that makes broad, sweeping promises about health benefits. That said, there are many ingredients in oils that could offer benefits for certain skin care goals.
What are popular key ingredients found in oils?
Nahai called out tea tree oil as being a personal favorite, as it's known for its gentle formulation. He added that rosehip oils generally contain vitamins A and C, which could help treat hyperpigmentation, repair sun damage, reduce scarring and improve overall skin tone.
He also said vitamin E, found in argan oils, may strengthen the skin barrier.
Downie additionally called out popular ingredients such as sesame and sunflower oils. While she advised that the benefits of these ingredients have not been studied in clinical trials, a good rule of thumb is to find something that's hydrating and doesn't irritate your skin.
How should oils be applied to the hair, face and body?
When it comes to applying oils, Downie said, "a little goes a long way."
"Too much oil can weigh your hair down and make your hair flat and greasy and the same goes for too much oil on your face ... and applying too much doesn't increase effectiveness," she said.
She continued, "I like to layer face oil with another moisturizer product at night so your face doesn't look greasy during the day. If you're using an oil-based product, I would recommend putting the serum first, a moisturizing cream second, and then an oil on third as best practices for the face, neck and/or body."
Experts agree that oils should be avoided by individuals with sensitive or acne-prone skin, as oils can clog pores and make acne worse.
Are oils safe to use during pregnancy?
If someone develops acne during pregnancy, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), does advise to opt for oil-free cosmetics.
If you're pregnant and not experiencing acne, Nahai still highly recommends reviewing active ingredients and going over them with your medical provider before using them.
"For instance, some oils like melatonin have retinol and are not safe for pregnancy because of the retinoid," said Downie.
Oils like baby oil, argan and sunflower oil are typically safe for pregnancy, but it's always best to check with your doctor to ensure there are not any unwanted ingredients.
Can you use cooking oils in your beauty routine?
While coconut and olive cooking oils have also been known to be used on skin and hair, experts advise to proceed with caution, as everyone's skin is different.
It's recommended to test small quantities or do spot tests before trying any cooking oils anywhere on your body or hair.
Alternatively, there are loads of oils specifically created for the scalp, hair, face, body and beyond.
There are no one-size-fits all products that will deliver amazing results for every person, but there are top picks and bestsellers that continue to be fan favorites.
Just ahead, "GMA" has curated a shopping guide for all your beauty oil needs.
