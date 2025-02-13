Just in time for Black History Month, Gap and Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) have teamed up to deliver a striking 16-piece capsule collection that highlights the creativity of six visionary Black designers.
Launching February 14 in select stores and on Gap.com, the collaboration takes inspiration from Gap's timeless American staples — but with an innovative, fashion-forward twist.
The collection is led by designers A.Potts, BruceGlen, KAPHILL, N'Gai and Richfresh, and reimagines classic pieces like shirts and hoodies, merging Gap's heritage with fresh, contemporary perspectives.
Gap x Harlem's Fashion Row limited edition capsule features custom shirts and bespoke hoodies ranging from $89 to $129.
"This partnership is a natural fit, as it's rooted in our shared mission to empower creators and provide them with a platform to share their talent with the world," said President & CEO of Gap Mark Breitbard in a statement. "Each designer's creativity takes center stage — bringing a fresh, authentic perspective to create a truly original collection."
Gap has been a strong community partner of Harlem's Fashion Row since 2019, helping to support diverse designers through industry collaborations, educational programs and investments in HBCU fashion programs via HFR's ICON360 initiative.
"Our partnership with Gap has always been about more than fashion,” said CEO & Founder of Harlem's Fashion Row Brandice Daniel in a statement. "It's about creating opportunities, breaking barriers, and amplifying the voices of these incredibly talented designers. Together, we're not only celebrating creativity but also fostering a legacy of inclusivity and empowerment that will inspire generations to come."
With a mission that goes beyond fashion, this collaboration serves as a powerful celebration of culture, craftsmanship and creative inclusivity — a fitting tribute to Black fashion designers and their lasting impact on the industry.