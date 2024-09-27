"Blondie" co-founder and frontwoman Debbie Harry is starring in Gucci's latest campaign.
The singer is prominently featured throughout the fashion house's "We Will Always Have London" visuals captured by award-winning photographer Nan Goldin.
On Thursday, the luxury label unveiled a photo of Harry wearing a white blouse worn off her shoulder, trousers and the Gucci Blondie bag while riding in the backseat of a car with an adorable puppy on Thursday.
"A story of places, people, and moments," the brand captioned the alluring photo.
The caption continued, "The campaign is an ode to the timeless allure of London — where the collection debuted, and the House's deep connection to the city."
Harry also stars in a documentary-style video for the Cruise 2025 campaign alongside cellist and composer Kelsey Lu, Alaato Jazyper, the face of Gucci’s Fall Winter 2024 campaign, and model Yanan Wan, who opened the Cruise 2025 runway at Tate Modern.
"Goldin's skill in capturing the raw essence of her subjects weaves a story where fashion transcends the runway, embodying the free-spirited energy at the core of Sabato De Sarno's vision," Gucci shared in a press release. "The campaign follows its protagonists through various locations in the city under a mysterious nighttime ambiance, creating a cinematic narrative that melds timeless influences with a contemporary edge."
Throughout the photos, Harry is seen wearing everything from a sheer blouse and dark lipstick to a stylish red leather jacket with a ruby-toned pout and purse to match.
While Harry's latest collaboration with Gucci is certainlly turning heads, it isn't her first rodeo time being featured in a high-end fashion campaign.
Last year, she also starred in one of Marc Jacobs' campaigns centered around the brand's St. Marc bag alongside model Ever Anderson.
Anderson called the photoshoot with Harry a "pinch me moment" in an Instagram post, saying, "Meeting and shooting with this ultimate musical icon Debbie Harry is beyond my imagination. 💛"