Elliot Page has a new beauty gig.
The "Umbrella Academy" actor is one of three stars in Gucci Guilty's new fragrance campaign.
A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner joined Page to front the latest ad photographed by Glen Luchford.
The brand officially rolled out the new scent on Wednesday with Page wearing a floral-print top and Gucci belt while A$AP Rocky posed in a gray blazer jacket, white pants and boots. Garner is seen in a lace-textured green dress and a white fur coat.
February 28, 2023
"An ode to self-acceptance, friendship, and love in all its forms, the campaign invites each of us home -- a metaphorical place where we are free to let our authentic selves be seen," the luxury label shared in a post about the new campaign.
This serves as Elliot's first fragrance campaign with Gucci, and he opened up to Elle about initially being nervous.
"I had never done a campaign before, so I felt a tad shy at the beginning to be honest, but Rocky and Julia are the loveliest people, and upon meeting them, my nerves evaporated," he told the outlet. "They are big-hearted, kind, sincere, hilarious and grounded."
The celebrity cast is also seen in a short video blissfully interacting with one another as The Harptones' "Life Is but a Dream" plays in the background.
"In this space of imagination, they celebrate the countless iterations of love, embodying self-acceptance and showing how openness unleashes the purest form of expression," Gucci shared in a post alongside the short clip.
In terms of scent preference, Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, shared that he preferred the masculine scent of Gucci Guilty's new fragrance.
“I like the earthiness of it, the balance and the notes that give it that sensual vibe -- the cedarwood, perhaps?” Page said.