Elliot Page has a new beauty gig.

The "Umbrella Academy" actor is one of three stars in Gucci Guilty's new fragrance campaign.

A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner joined Page to front the latest ad photographed by Glen Luchford.

The brand officially rolled out the new scent on Wednesday with Page wearing a floral-print top and Gucci belt while A$AP Rocky posed in a gray blazer jacket, white pants and boots. Garner is seen in a lace-textured green dress and a white fur coat.

"An ode to self-acceptance, friendship, and love in all its forms, the campaign invites each of us home -- a metaphorical place where we are free to let our authentic selves be seen," the luxury label shared in a post about the new campaign.

This serves as Elliot's first fragrance campaign with Gucci, and he opened up to Elle about initially being nervous.

"I had never done a campaign before, so I felt a tad shy at the beginning to be honest, but Rocky and Julia are the loveliest people, and upon meeting them, my nerves evaporated," he told the outlet. "They are big-hearted, kind, sincere, hilarious and grounded."

The celebrity cast is also seen in a short video blissfully interacting with one another as The Harptones' "Life Is but a Dream" plays in the background.

"In this space of imagination, they celebrate the countless iterations of love, embodying self-acceptance and showing how openness unleashes the purest form of expression," Gucci shared in a post alongside the short clip.

In terms of scent preference, Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, shared that he preferred the masculine scent of Gucci Guilty's new fragrance.