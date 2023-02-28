At 74 years young, Grace Jones is still a fashion powerhouse.

The iconic model and musician is the star of Wolford's latest campaign and looks as fierce as ever.

"Proud to showcase Grace Jones once again, a style icon for Wolford since the 1990s, renown for her uniqueness & bold, recognizable features, sporting Fatal dress, two famous icons reunited," the luxury label captioned a black and white photograph of Jones on Instagram.

courtesy of Wolford, photographed by Richard Phibbs Legendary model Grace Jones is fiercely dominating in Wolford's latest ad campaign.

Jones is captured by Richard Phibbs in a series of other black and white photos for the brand, including one of her wearing a black hat, white one-piece and black pumps.

"Always the star of Wolford's show! Whether you work, live, slave to or love to the rhythm, always wear the rhythm of quality recycled yarn, animalier spirit, wild and exciting, exalting a future of sustainability," the brand stated, speaking to its latest campaign.

Wolford first revealed its Spring 2023 campaign starring Jones at an immersive installation in Milan.

The brand, best known for its luxury layering pieces such as tights, bodysuits and more, stated that the "campaign reaffirms Wolford's proposition of iconic wardrobe staples," according to People.

Wolford also shared that the latest campaign is "celebrating longevity and timeless style with a sharpened brand vision, one that focuses on the go-to wardrobe pieces that are timeless, ageless, and designed with longevity in mind."