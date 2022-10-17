Hailey Bieber is getting into the Halloween spirit with a brand new hair look.

The model and Rhode skin care founder posted several photos of herself sporting a ruby red updo that included lots of face-framing bangs.

She paired the look with a glossy red lipstick, blush and a little sparkle on her eyelids.

"Having a lil too much fun," Bieber captioned the series of snaps along with lots of ghost emoji.

Since posting, Bieber's red hair reveal has been liked more than 2 million times.

"Red is stunning on you," said Khloe Kardashian. Others chimed in with similar compliments on her fiery strands.

Bieber didn't let the fun just stop at Instagram; she also gave everyone a glimpse of her rouge 'do on TikTok where she posted a video showing off the look. "So exciting," she said during the short clip.

She also tagged makeup artist Leah Darcy for the glam.

One fan on TikTok commented, "Can't wait for you to slay Halloween this year."

While fans were excited about Bieber's new red mane, there's a chance she was just wearing a wig.

Shortly after the post, she posted another photo of herself back with her brunette hair and a brown sleeveless cutout dress that she wore to the Academy Museum Gala.