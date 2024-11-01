Another Halloween has come and gone, so it's time to reflect on the scariest, silliest and smartest costumes from your favorite celebrities.
Kerry Washington transformed into Zendaya's character from the movie "Challengers," former tennis pro Tashi Donaldson, wearing Tashi's famed "I Told Ya" shirt from the film. She also enlisted former "Scandal" co-stars Tony Goldwyn and Scott Foley, who wore tennis gear.
Washington posted an Instagram photo of the trio posing together on Thursday, mirroring the love triangles in both "Challengers" and "Scandal."
"Challengers Accepted," she captioned the fun photo.
Demi Moore also shocked fans this week, posting an unrecognizable photo of herself in costume as a much-older woman with a bald head and glasses.
According to Moore, the photos were behind-the-scenes snaps from her film "The Substance," in which she plays a former A-lister named Elisabeth Sparkle who is drawn to a mysterious black market drug that promises a younger and more perfect version of herself -- with caveats.
"Been holding onto these gems from @trythesubstance and today feels like an appropriate day to share them. Happy Halloween from Elisabeth Sparkle," Moore captioned the wild photos.
