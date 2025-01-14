In the wake of the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire that destroyed her home last week, reality TV star Heidi Montag is taking steps to rebuild her life.
The "Hills" alum shared her journey with fans through a TikTok video posted on Jan. 12, documenting a shopping trip to Marshalls for clothes.
"We're going to go shopping and get some clothes because I’ve been wearing the same T-shirt and jeans for days," Montag explained in the video. "I have, like, two outfits. So we're at Marshalls.”
During the clip, she browses through various sweaters and cardigans, expressing a desire to find comfortable and stylish replacements for the items she lost. This shopping trip marks a small but significant step toward normalcy as she and her husband, Spencer Pratt, navigate the aftermath of losing their home.
Amid this challenging time, Montag has found an unexpected source of positivity: her 2010 album "Superficial" has soared to No. 1 on iTunes. This resurgence is largely due to Pratt encouraging fans to stream the album if they wanted to offer support after their loss.
Montag expressed her gratitude in an TikTok video, saying, "Thank you for the overwhelming love and support of my music and really rallying behind us in this devastating time, and making it such a blessing."
Pratt also celebrated Montag's the No. 1 iTunes status saying, "Popstar Heidi Montag number one in iTunes America! Thank you everyone!" he said, adding "I don't even care if it goes away in five minutes. I got this screenshot."
The couple tied the knot in 2008 and share two children together named Ryker and Gunner.