Issa Rae is back with Stuart Weitzman, continuing her partnership with the brand in a campaign that celebrates ambition, self-determination and effortless style.
As the global ambassador for the Spring 2025 collection, Rae embodies the "Modern Mogul" —a woman who juggles everything on her own time, in her own way, and always in a pair of sleek Stuart Weitzman shoes.
The campaign also marks the launch of Stuart Weitzman's first-ever Sunglasses Collection, an expansion of its luxury accessories lineup.
"I love this brand, and it's a privilege to continue our partnership for Spring 2025 to celebrate women everywhere who juggle a million things at a time while still raising the bar — all while looking stylish in their Stuart Weitzman shoes and shades!" Rae said in a press release.
Lensed by renowned fashion photographer Philip-Daniel Ducasse, the campaign draws inspiration from Rae's own creative process, channeling an energy that says: I'm offline, don't bother me — I'm controlling my own destiny.
The striking visuals capture her in powerful yet effortless moments — lounging by the pool, taking calls from a hot tub, reviewing scripts solo — all while prioritizing self-care as a key to success.
The campaign's accompanying short film, Been 'Writing' All Month, adds another layer to Rae's portrayal of the Modern Mogul, blending her signature humor with a playful yet determined approach to balancing work and personal time.
With Stuart Weitzman's sleek new footwear and sunglasses in the mix, Rae once again proves that success isn't just about working hard—it's about doing it all in style.
This isn't Rae's first time helping the brand break new ground — she originally teamed up with Stuart Weitzman in September 2024 as the face of their inaugural eyewear launch.
Now, she returns to continue the story, proving that keeping a sharp vision (both literally and figuratively) is vital.