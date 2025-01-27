Jennifer Lopez sparkled this weekend in a sparkling spider-webbed ensemble for the premiere of "Kiss of the Spider Woman" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
On Sunday, she attended the premiere of the highly anticipated movie musical wearing a sheer, intricately crafted Valdrin Sahiti gown that embraced the film's haunting theme.
The dress, adorned with crystal spiderweb detailing, was a bold yet glamorous nod to her character in the film. Lopez completed the look with Hassanzadeh jewelry, a small clutch purse and closed-toe platform pumps.
Lopez's look was complete with an updo hairstyle and heavy bangs swept across her face.
In "Kiss of the Spider Woman," directed by Bill Condon, Lopez stars as Aurora, a mysterious and enchanting actress who appears as a figment of the imagination of one of the protagonists.
A synopsis for the new movie shared, "Lopez is an astonishing scene-stealer in a career-highlight performance as Luna/Aurora, with showstopping musical numbers that underscore the exuberant prowess of her dancing and voice. Diego Luna delivers unrelenting revolutionary conviction as Valentín, and Tonatiuh gives his Molina a tenderhearted power and theatrical flair."
While there are more upcoming screenings for the film, there is no official distributor or release date set at the moment.