Jessica Simpson and her mini-me daughter, Birdie Mae, are melting hearts in a new social media video for Walmart.
The singer, actress, and fashion mogul recently posted the ad, featuring the mother-daughter duo rocking coordinating looks that showcase Simpson's knack for stylish family moments.
In the clip, 5-year-old Birdie steals the show alongside her famous mom as they both flaunt yellow swimsuits and cowboy boots from Simpson's collection, sold at Walmart.
Throughout the video, Simpson is also seen a few other vacation-ready looks including a crochet dress and floral print bustier dress.
Simpson, who shares three children with her estranged husband, Eric Johnson, is also mom to Maxwell Drew, 12, and Ace Knute, 11. Known for her family-focused lifestyle and love for incorporating her kids into her business ventures, she often shares glimpses of her life as a mom.
Walmart announced its collaboration with the The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer in April 2024. The initial rollout featured boho chic styles and were describes as an intersection between "Cali boho" and "Texas charm."
"I am so excited to partner with Walmart to bring our collection to a whole new group of dynamic and beautiful customers," Simpson previously said in a statement. "Walmart is an incredible one-stop shop and allows us to further expand our mission to help every woman feel her absolute best and most confident in fashion and accessories that are on-trend, while still being classic and affordable."