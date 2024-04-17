Jessica Simpson fans and Walmart shoppers unite: there's a new summer collection to shop now.

"I am beyond excited to announce my exclusive collaboration of the Jessica Simpson Brand with @walmart," a post that was shared Tuesday on Simpson and Walmart's Instagram reads. "We can’t wait to help even more women feel their absolute best and most confident in what they wear."

In a subsequent post from Jessica Simpson Collection's account, the brand describes the new pieces as an intersection between "Cali boho" and "Texas charm."

The collection includes over 100 pieces with sizes ranging from XS to 4X in apparel and to XXL in swim. There are maxi dresses, high-waisted denim shorts, cropped denim jackets, and swimwear, too, like a cut-out one-shoulder swimsuit and a mid-rise green bikini.

Complete your look with new Jessica Simpson Collection jewelry, like a faux turqoise bracelet, butterfly earrings or silver hoops.

Continue below to shop our picks!

Jessica Simpson swim at Walmart

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's Textured Longline Bikini Top $23 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's Mid Rise Hipster Bikini Bottoms $17.50 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Womens Ruched Swimwear Cover Up Skirt $16 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's Cutout One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit $30 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's Ruffle Dress Swimwear Coverup $26 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's One Piece Textured Swimsuit with Lace Up Front $32 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's Mid Rise Hipster Bikini Bottoms $20 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's One Shoulder Printed Bikini Top $22 Walmart Shop Now

Jessica Simpson apparel at Walmart

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's and Women's Plus Open Back Maxi Cami Dress $36 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's and Women's Plus Amelia Ruffle Short Dress $31 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's and Women's Plus Uptown Jean Cropped Denim Jacket $29.50 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's Flare Dress $32 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's and Women's Plus Iris Crochet Cami Dress $36 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's and Women's Plus Beloved High Waisted Shorts $22.50 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Women's and Women's Plus Sweetheart Overalls $38 Walmart Shop Now

Jessica Simpson jewelry at Walmart

Walmart Jessica Simpson Fashion Metal Textured Hoop Earring $7.96 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Fashion Metal Faux Turquoise Stone Drop Earring $8.96 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Faux Turquoise Stone Drop Earring $7.96 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Jessica Simpson Fashion Butterfly Gold Tone Metal Drop Earring $7.96 Walmart Shop Now