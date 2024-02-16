Jungkook just cooked up another head-turning campaign with Calvin Klein.

The BTS star is front-and-center in jeans for the brand's spring 2024 campaign.

He was captured in a series of photos taken by Mert Alas at Grand Central Station in New York City.

In several of the snaps, Jungkook is seen wearing a mashup of stylish denim looks that can be dressed up or down.

"The campaign amplifies Jungkook's status as a global popstar, showcasing his natural confidence as he takes over the iconic Grand Central Station in new Calvin Klein Jeans styles," the brand said in a press release.

As modeled by the "Seven" singer, Calvin Klein's jeans collection is a mix of wardrobe staples including the retailer's 90s straight fit jeans, as well as its oversized monogram tee-shirt.

Jungkook was initially announced as one of Calvin Klein's global ambassadors in March 2023.

"I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I'm thrilled to be their newest global ambassador," the pop star previously said in a statement. "This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein's heritage and brand values resonate with me."

"My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way," Jungkook continued. "I'm incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand."

Jungkook isn't the only BTS member taking the fashion world by storm: Suga was announced as one of Valentino's Di.VAs brand ambassadors in January. Just before that, Dior appointed BTS member Jimin as one of its global ambassadors.

In 2021, all BTS members signed with luxury label Louis Vuitton.