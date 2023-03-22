Justin Timberlake is having a fun fashion moment.

The "SexyBack" singer made his modeling debut with Louis Vuitton for the brand's latest "Creating Infinity" campaign.

He's seen wearing a patterned blue jacket, black top and pants while carrying a statement-making tote bag that features the brand's "LV" logo as well as green, blue and purple pumpkin designs.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton, photographed by Steven Meisel Justin Timberlake makes his Louis Vuitton debut in new "Creating Infinity" campaign.

The Creating Infinity Drop 2 campaign featuring Timberlake was created in collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

"Following a debut chapter highlighting Louis Vuitton's interpretation of Kusama's most iconic signature, the Dots, the Maison plays up the artist's expressive, joyful spirit in new motifs," the brand shared in a statement.

In addition to Timberlake, other ambassadors such as Cate Blanchett, Naomi Osaka, HoYeon Jung, Zhou Dongyu and Lea Seydoux were also photographed by Steven Meisel for the new campaign.

Throughout the Kusama-inspired collection, there are colorful faces, flowers, infinity dots and nets and more.

Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath also took the lead on creating vibrant beauty looks to match the energy of the playful portraits taken.