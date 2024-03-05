Will the real Kate Moss please stand up?

The iconic supermodel's doppelgänger has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm.

Denise Ohnona, a 43-year-old model, walked the runway at Marine Serre's Fall/Winter 2024 show on Monday and had attendees convinced she was the legendary supermodel.

"The cast of @marineserre_official's fall 2024 show will have everyone at #ParisFashionWeek talking," Vogue captioned an Instagram clip of Ohnona at the show.

British model Denise Ohnona walks the runway during the Marine Serre Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The model has gone viral in the past for her lookalike status, and also goes by the handle @iamnotkatemoss on Instagram. Her bio reads, "World's N°1 Kate Moss Lookalike."

Moss has not commented publicly on her and Ohnona's similarities.

British model Denise Ohnona walks the runway, left, during the Marine Serre Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. Kate Moss attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images | Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The supermodel herself was spotted in Paris for fashion week. She attended the Saint Laurent show with her daughter Lila Moss, who also walked in both the Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney shows.

Kate Moss was photographed at the Saint Laurent show wearing a dark fur coat, sheer tights, black pumps and her hair pulled back.