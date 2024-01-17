Kate Moss celebrated her 50th birthday in style.

The supermodel was photographed in Paris Tuesday wearing a caped, black sheer lace floral patterned dress. Her look was completed with dazzling strappy heels that were set off with dark nail polish on her toes.

She kept her makeup minimal yet glowing with a touch of sparkling eyeshadow, slightly bronzed cheeks and nude lips.

Kate Moss is seen leaving the Ritz Hotel to celebrate her 50th birthday on Jan. 16, 2024 in Paris. Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty Images

To celebrate her milestone birthday, Moss attended a party at The Ritz in Paris, followed by a private dinner with attendees that included her daughter, Lila Moss, makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury, designer Stella McCartney, tennis superstar Venus Williams, and many more familiar faces.

Leading up to the big birthday, there were several touching tributes offered by her daughter and others.

"Happy birthday mummy! i love you to the moon and back and back again," Lila wrote alongside a throwback black-and-white photo of her as a baby, with Kate holding her on her hip.

Fellow model Naomi Campbell also shared a very touching note on Instagram, writing, "Happy 50th birthday, little Wagon! I'm proud to welcome you to the fabulous fifties!"

Campbell continued, "You're my chosen family and I treasure our decades of sisterhood. #rideordie We've had more unforgettable moments than I care to remember, LOl!. Whether it was a photoshoot in Paris, Havana Cuba or our trip to South Africa to visit Nelson Mandela, or riding in the open-top bus as part of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, we continue to reign, representing South London to the world! #BFF Enjoy your special day! And may God bestow tons of blessings on you."

Ahead of her birthday, Moss shared her thoughts with The Times of London about her upcoming milestone, saying, "No. I'm not thinking about it. I do not feel 50."