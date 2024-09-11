Looking to add a dash of signature Kate Spade flair to your beauty routine?
The iconic fashion brand has partnered with imPress Beauty to bring its playful, bold designs to your fingertips -- literally!
With seven unique press-on nail sets to choose from, you can now match your nails to your favorite Kate Spade accessories.
The best part? These stunning designs are all available for less than $15, making luxury style more accessible than ever.
At under $12.99 per set, this collaboration offers the perfect way to bring a little Kate Spade into your life without breaking the bank. With such a budget-friendly price, you can try multiple designs and switch up your nail game as often as you’d like.
Check them out below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.