Keke Palmer knows how to make a statement, and her latest red carpet appearance at the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honors was no exception.
The multi-hyphenate star, honored with the Renaissance Award earlier this week, turned heads in a bold white Balmain shirtdress that put a modern spin on the classic wardrobe staple.
Her striking look exposed Palmer's bare shoulders, an exposed logo tag and a sharply tailored collar pinned on one side with a sparkling gold butterfly brooch. The dress also incorporated a ruched bodice, gold buttoned cuffs, and wrapped thigh-high slit.
Palmer completed her ensemble with sleek, pointed-toe black heels and a minimalist clutch.
The "One of Them Days" star's glam was equally stunning, with luminous, bronzed skin, rosy flushed cheeks, a glossy nude lip and smokey defined eyes. Palmer also rocked a voluminous head full of auburn hair styled with a deep heavy side part.
The ABFF Honors, held at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, is a prestigious gala that celebrates Black artists and creatives who have made significant contributions to the motion picture and television industry.
Since its inception in 2016, the event has become a beacon for recognizing excellence in Hollywood, uplifting both legendary figures and rising stars.
Palmer, known for her dynamic career spanning acting, music, and hosting, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her gratitude for the honor, writing: "Last night I had the pleasure of being honored at the @americanblackfilmfestival award ceremony amongst THEE Marla Gibbs, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jean Carlo Esposito and Aaron Pierre. The vibe was immaculate and so was the company. There is nothing that feels better than being loved by your community and being in community with them to celebrate one another."
"I am a product of that kind of community love since I was that little girl in church begging to sing her first solo," she continued. "I appreciate what the American Black Film Festival has done and will continue to do in uplifting our stories and our creators and I wish to follow in their footsteps and do the same as I continue to build my legacy as a platform for others to launch from!"