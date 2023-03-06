What's cooler than wearing Whitney Houston's dress? Nothing, according to Kerry Washington.

On Sunday, Washington wore Houston's red velvet halter neck Marc Bouwer dress to the 2023 American Black Film Festival Honors in West Hollywood, California, where she was an honoree.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Actress Kerry Washington arrives for the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors at 1 Hotel, March 5, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif.

The actress shared a video of herself in the dress on Instagram with the caption, "What's cooler than wearing Whitney Houston's dress?" while lip-syncing Houston's lyric "nothing, nothing, nothing" from her 1992 song, "I Have Nothing."

Houston originally wore the dress at the second BET Walk of Fame Awards gala in 1996.

Reginald Pearman/AP Singer Whitney Houston performs for the Black Entertainment Televisions's awards gala, Sept. 13, 1996, in Washington.

Washington's stylist, Law Roach, also took to Instagram to share the special moment. "And then THIS happened…Thank you [Marc Bouwer] for letting me go into your archives and borrow Whitney's dress for [Kerry Washington]," Roach wrote, to which Bouwer replied in the comments,"MAJOR."

Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images Actress Kerry Washington arrives for the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors at 1 Hotel, March 5, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif.