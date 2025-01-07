Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and a self-taught designer known for her viral custom game day apparel, has launched a new luxury fashion brand called Off Season in collaboration with entrepreneur Emma Grede, the NFL, the NFL Players Association and Fanatics.
The debut collection, available starting today, features unisex puffer vests, jackets and long coats inspired by iconic NFL teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. The designs showcase Juszczyk's signature spliced aesthetics, blending high-fashion elements with team-centric details.
"Off Season was born out of my passion for high design and the desire to elevate NFL fan apparel into something truly unique," Juszczyk said in a press release. "For years, I've been reimagining what team pride can look like, but seeing the incredible response from other players' wives, celebrity fans and everyday supporters showed me this could be something bigger."
Grede, co-founder of Off Season, added, "With Off Season, we're offering fans a unique opportunity to merge fashion and fandom seamlessly. Off Season represents a new vision for sports-inspired style; we know fans want to wear and support their teams outside game day, and 'Off Season' promises a collection for exactly that."
The collection is available in unisex sizes ranging from XS to XXXL, with pricing starting at $295 for vests, $375 for jackets and $495 for long coats. Fans can purchase items from OffSeasonBrand.com, NFLShop.com, Fanatics.com and team sites.
Ready to elevate your game-day gear? Explore our top picks from Off Season's new launch below and find the perfect picks to represent your favorite team in style.
