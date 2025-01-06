Kylie Jenner channeled one of Elizabeth Hurley's most iconic looks of the 1990s when she wore a Versace chainmail dress while attending the Golden Globes with Timothee Chalamet on Sunday night.
Aligning with the "castle-core" trend we're seeing pick up steam in 2025, Jenner's archival silver column gown was a dead-ringer for Hurley's from the same Spring/Summer 1999 collection, with its slinky cut, draped neckline and luminous metallic sheen.
As Hurley did in 1999, Jenner skipped a necklace, bracelets and other excess jewelry, letting the dress stand on its own.
Hurley famously wore the dress in pink to the 1999 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards show alongside then-partner Hugh Grant, pulling it out again during the height of COVID-19 lockdowns in May 2020 for an Instagram post captioned, "Just hanging at home watching tv for @harpersbazaarus in a @versace dress I wore 21 years ago to the #cfdaawards #lockdown #nineweekstomorrow #TurnUpNotIn 😘😘😘😘."
The chainmail dress is a Versace staple, with several famous supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Amber Valletta wearing variations of it throughout the years.
Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian, also wore Versace chainmail to the 2018 Met Gala, working on her gown directly with designer Donatella Versace to fit the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme.
Similar Versace pieces were showcased that year throughout the blockbuster exhibit that spanned several wings of the Met and its satellite location in uptown Manhattan, The Cloisters.