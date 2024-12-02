The world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical" took center stage on December 1, dazzling audiences at the West End Dominion Theatre in London.
The star-studded red carpet brought together an eclectic mix of fashion, entertainment and Broadway luminaries, including actress Lily Collins, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and Broadway veteran Vanessa Williams, who also stars in the production as the formidable Miranda Priestly.
Collins sparkled in a sleeveless nude-toned Vivienne Westwood couture gown that featured a draped corset bodice and high-slit bottom.
Her look was complete with a blunt bob cut hairstyle, nude sandals and a small gold clutch purse.
The highly anticipated musical adaptation marks a triumphant return after being first announced in 2019, promising a fresh take on the 2006 hit film that originally starred Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.
Eager to see the glamorous red carpet moments? Keep reading for a closer look at standout fashion choices from some of the night's most notable attendees.