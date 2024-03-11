"Killers of the Flower Moon" star Lily Gladstone arrived at the 96th Academy Awards donning a custom Gucci dress from an Indigenous designer to further highlight her Native American culture on the most-watched red carpet this awards season.

Lily Gladstone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA, March 10, 2024. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Gladstone's custom midnight blue velvet gown was created "in collaboration with Creative Director Sabato De Sarno and Indigenous designer Joe Big Mountain of Ironhorse Quillwork," Gucci shared on X Monday along with a full length photo of the final look.

Gladstone made history at the Oscars on Sunday as the first Native American woman to be nominated for best actress.

Lily Gladstone poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA, March 10, 2024. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

The Siksikaitsitapi and NiMíiPuu actor, who plays full-blood osage Mollie Burkhart in the Martin Scorsese film adaptation of David Grann's best-selling nonfiction title, was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana.

Lily Gladstone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gladstone later changed into another Gucci design for the Vanity Fair after party by the same duo, this time in a sparkling black gown embellished with intricate quillwork and layered detailing, reminiscent of a flapper-style dress.

Gucci shared a photo of her second dress on X Monday morning, along with a video of the making of her dress from the main event.