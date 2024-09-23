Lupita Nyong'o stuns in fiery red gown at 'The Wild Robot' San Sebastian Film Festival premiere
Lupita Nyong'o set the red carpet ablaze at "The Wild Robot" premiere during the 72nd San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.
On Sunday, the actress wore an alluring custom, sheer lace Dolce & Gabbana dress that featured double shoulder strap detailing and a corset bodice top.
She finished the look with dainty diamond earrings and a choker necklace that included a big, red rose.
To further accentuate her ensemble, Nyong'o opted for matching red lipstick and nails while her hair was pinned back in a chignon style.
Micaela Erlanger styled the look, and shared a video of the actress wearing the romantic look along with the caption, "My Spanish Rose 🌹."
"The Wild Robot" follows the life of a robot Roz, voiced by Nyong'o, that learns to survive in the wilderness all alone on a remote island.
The DreamWorks movie is slated to hit theater on Sept. 27.