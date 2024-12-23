Mariah Carey's latest look is giving fans the Christmas queen style she's known for during this season.
The singer was spotted in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday wearing a red minidress with a high folded collar and gold buttons.
Carey's look was complete with a white Chanel knit hat and matching gloves. She also wore a pair of white knee-high Giuseppe Zanotti lug sole boots that featured a shearling trim, a pair of white framed sunglasses and a diamond necklace.
In between shopping, the "All I Want For Christmas is You" singer waved at photographers while flashing a bright smile.
Earlier this month, the Grammy Award-winning artist celebrated the 30th anniversary of her iconic "Merry Christmas" album.
"I'm so grateful to all my fans who spent many of their Christmases with these songs," Carey said in an Instagram post.
Amid canceling two concerts after coming down with the flu, the pop icon also just wrapped her 20-city Mariah Carey's Christmastime Tour on Dec. 17 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
"Thank you to all the Lambs who came to celebrate with me on my Christmastime Tour," Carey said in a post sharing her gratitude. "And to my band, singers, dancers, crew, and my whole team — I couldn't have done it without you!! xx MC"