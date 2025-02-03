The 2025 Grammy Awards weren't just a celebration of music, they were a showcase of daring beauty trends -- and one style, jellyfish hair, stole the show.
Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga each put their own spin on the unique cut that proved to be a huge standout of the night.
What is jellyfish hair?
Jellyfish hair is an edgy, layered haircut inspired by the shape of a jellyfish -- a sharp, blunt bob on top with long, flowing layers underneath. The contrast between the short and long sections creates a striking, almost ethereal effect, making it the perfect choice for those who want a futuristic, high-fashion look.
The style takes cues from both the classic hime cut, a Japanese-inspired hairstyle with distinct face-framing layers, as well as the modern mullet, but with a more structured, sculptural edge. The result? A bold, two-tiered look that plays with texture and movement.
How stars wore it at the 2025 Grammys
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus rocked a blonde highlighted jellyfish cut with choppy, razor-sharp layers on top and sleek, waist-length strands cascading down her back. She paired the look with an all-black, Saint Laurent halter dress.
Billie Eilish
Eilish added her signature grunge-inspired touch, opting for a jet black, cropped and shaggy interpretation of the jellyfish cut. The top layer had a tousled shape that she topped with a bucket hat and tiny sunglasses.
During her Grammys performance, her style was slightly more visible under a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap. Her longer strands were put in a low ponytail secured by a big white flower bow.
Lady Gaga
Gaga wore a sleek version of the cut that incorporated micro-bangs and stick straight long hair, She paired the hair look with a custom Samuel Lewis ensemble that included a high-shouldered leather jacket and a voluminous, draped skirt.
How to get the jellyfish haircut
Thinking about trying the jellyfish cut for yourself? Here's what to ask your stylist and how to style it at home:
At the salon:
- Ask for a blunt bob on top that sits anywhere from cheekbone to jaw length.
- Request longer, disconnected layers underneath that contrast with the bob.
- If you want a softer look, go for feathered or textured ends rather than sharp lines.
- Discuss customization -- some prefer dramatic length differences, while others opt for a more subtle variation.
Styling at home:
- For a sleek look: Use a flat iron to define the sharpness of the top layer and smooth out the longer strands.
- For volume: Blow-dry the top layer under with a round brush, and use a curling iron or crimper for added texture in the longer sections.
- For an undone, effortless vibe: Apply a texturizing spray and rough-dry for a more organic, lived-in effect.
- For color play: Experiment with bold hues or color-blocking to make the contrast even more striking.