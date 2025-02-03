Sabrina Carpenter's trip to tonight's Grammy Awards is a special one thanks to six nominations and a planned performance, and she marked the occasion by showing up in a dazzling gown that's giving serious Old Hollywood-meets-showgirl vibes.
The dress is a light blue, satiny mermaid shape with a flowing train and feather trim detailing at the hips and bottom hem. A dainty knot at the halter neckline is held up by the real showstopper of the look: A glimmering chain of what appears to be diamonds that wrap up around the singer's neck and hang delicately down her back. The look calls to mind the jaw-dropping looks Shirley MacLaine wore in 1964 film "What a Way to Go!"
When it came to beauty, Carpenter stuck to her roots with a voluminous blonde updo and her signature doll-face makeup.
London-based fashion brand JW Anderson posted a photo of her full look to their Instagram stories, claiming the dress is one of their creations custom-made for Carpenter.
Brand founder Jonathan Anderson was tagged in the post, as well as stylist and designer Jared Ellner who has worked with Carpenter several times recently on stunning looks for her appearance on "The Late Show," the premiere of the "A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" and more.