Pamela Anderson is serving up barefaced beauty and (new) bangs!
The actress was photographed in West Hollywood during a SAG-AFTRA special screening of "The Last Showgirl" on Sunday sporting a brand new hair look that incorporated fresh bangs.
Quite different from her signature bouncy, blonde locks, the Baywatch alum sported the new style along with a cape-structured brown Bottega Veneta midi dress and brown square-toe shoes.
While Anderson did switch up her hair, she didn't stray away from the no-makeup streak that she's been holding on to for the majority of "The Last Showgirl" screenings.
While at Sunday's screening, Anderson also posed alongside the movie's co-stars Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka and playwright and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin.
"The Last Showgirl" debuted in September, and follows the life of a seasoned showgirl Shelly, played by Anderson, who must plan for her future after her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.
Anderson has 2025 Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a female actor in the motion picture drama, and shared her gratitude in a sentimental post on her Instagram story saying, "I am truly grateful, overwhelmed... and blessed to wake up this morning to this exciting news..."
She continued, "I share this beautiful nomination with The Last Showgirl Family, my family and my hard working companions on this interesting journey..."
The actress closed out with a message before wishing everyone her love and thanks while she navigates this new exciting chapter: "It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities - we are not all so lucky."