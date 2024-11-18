Pamela Anderson is ditching makeup ...still!
The actress and model was spotted Sunday at the 2024 Governors Awards wearing a long sleeved black dress by Giorgio Armani with little to no makeup.
Her hair was pulled back, and she posed and smiled for cameras at this year's event.
While the once high glam "Baywatch" alum's fresh, makeup-less moment may come as a surprise to some, she actually has been showing off her natural glow since last year.
In an August 2023 interview with Elle, she described the change as both liberating and slightly rebellious, remarking on how aging had given her new perspectives on beauty.
"I think we all start looking a little funny as we get older," she said at the time, admitting that her reflection sometimes surprises her but that she had come to enjoy the journey.
Anderson's maintained her natural look at several prestigious events 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party and the 2023 Fashion Awards.
She's also more recently shown up without wearing makeup for the majority of her "The Last Showgirl" premieres and press stops.
Earlier this year, her pared down appearance drew further attention when she graced the February 2024 cover of WWD without a stitch of makeup, sparking admiration for her natural beauty.
Sharing images from the spread, Anderson captioned an Instagram post at the time, "I'd rather show my freckles," adding that embracing her age had brought her a sense of relief.
Looks like Anderson is enjoying her makeup-free era, and will continue to glow through it. Just ahead, see how she's continued to let her natural beauty shine.
Conversation at 92NY
Last week, Anderson attended a conversation of "The Last Showgirl" sans makeup.
Film Independent Special Screening
Anderson kept things fresh and bright for the Film Independent's special screening of "The Last Showgirl" on Nov. 7.
Miami Film Festival
The model and actress smiled with grace and bare beauty while accepting the Art of Light Award on Nov. 3 during the Miami Film Festival.
Academy Museum Gala fundraiser
Anderson kept her look simple and chic for the 2024 Academy Museum Gala fundraiser in October.
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Anderson smiled with just a slither of gloss on her lips and a glowing floral-print dress for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.
2023 Fashion Awards
During December 2023, Anderson attending the 2024 Fashion Awards wearing winter whites while makeup free.
Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024
Anderson sported a matching big hat and coat for Vivienne Westwood's Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris during September 2023.