Pamela Anderson's makeup-free streak is going strong.
The actress attended a Film Independent special screening for her upcoming film "The Last Showgirl" in Los Angeles on Thursday sans makeup, posing for cameras wearing a monochromatic stark-white silk button-down blouse, trousers and pointy-toe shoes.
Her hair was worn back, showcasing her glowing skin.
Anderson embraced a fresh, makeup-free look starting last year and hasn't looked back since.
In an August 2023 interview with Elle, she described the change as both liberating and slightly rebellious, remarking on how aging had given her new perspectives on beauty.
"I think we all start looking a little funny as we get older," she said at the time, admitting that her reflection sometimes surprises her, but that she had come to enjoy the journey.
Anderson maintained her natural look at subsequent major events, including the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party and the 2023 Fashion Awards.
Her barefaced appearance drew further attention when she graced the February 2024 cover of WWD without a hint of makeup, sparking admiration for her natural beauty.
Sharing images from the spread, Anderson captioned an Instagram post at the time, "I'd rather show my freckles," adding that embracing her age had brought her a sense of relief.
"The Last Showgirl" is a poignant drama directed by Gia Coppola and written by Kate Gersten. The film centers on the character Shelley (Anderson), a seasoned Las Vegas showgirl forced to rethink her future after her show is closed abruptly.
In addition to Anderson, "The Last Showgirl" stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, Billie Lourd and Jason Schwartzman. The film premieres Dec. 13.