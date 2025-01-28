Paris Fashion Week 2025: Stylish celebrity looks from Megan Thee Stallion, Pamela Anderson and more
This season's Paris Fashion Week is not only bringing bold couture creations, but also unforgettable celebrity style moments.
From edgy, modern silhouettes to elegant nods to timeless glamour, Hollywood's elite and global icons delivered some of their best looks yet.
Kylie Jenner stunned in a tweed Chanel skirt that captured the house's signature elegance with a modern twist. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion made jaws drop in a vibrant hooded Giambattista Valli gown. Pamela Anderson has also continued her makeup minimalist streak emphasizing her natural beauty.
The lineup didn't stop there — "Wonder Woman" TV icon Lynda Carter and her daughter Jessica Carter Altman also stepped out in stylish coordinating look while attending Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show at the Petit Palais.
From jaw-dropping red-carpet-worthy gowns to effortlessly cool street-style ensembles, stars are bringing their A-game to Paris Fashion Week. Keep scrolling to see all the show-stopping celebrity looks and the unforgettable style moments that ruled the week.